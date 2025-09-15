Danny Guselli shares his best 'work from home' day?
Not everyone can choose, but Danny Guselli shares which day of the week is best for working from home.
Most companies adopted the work-from-home (WFH) model due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it has become the preferred working style for many employees.
It makes sense for many people whose jobs can accommodate a remote or hybrid work schedule. It is also more feasible, considering you spend less on travel and vehicle maintenance, plus you can work wearing your pyjamas. For companies, it could be extra beneficial as it lowers their costs.
Since returning to "normal work hours", many companies, including East Coast Radio, have set aside one WFH day.
While many chose Wednesday and Friday, for East Coast Radio, it is Thursday. However, it seems the winning day to work from home is on a Monday, according to a recent survey.
Like Danny Guselli, many people who participated in the 2024 survey agreed that Monday is the best WFH day.
Henry O'Loughlin from Build Remote, a remote work research firm, compiled the results from the survey on the best days to work from home.
“In a survey of 483 remote workers, Monday received 146 votes (30%) to slightly beat out Wednesday with 140 votes (29%), followed by Friday with 125 votes (25%),” reports Build Remote.
