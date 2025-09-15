Danny Guselli shares his best 'work from home' day?

Most companies adopted the work-from-home (WFH) model due to COVID-19 restrictions, and it has become the preferred working style for many employees.

It makes sense for many people whose jobs can accommodate a remote or hybrid work schedule. It is also more feasible, considering you spend less on travel and vehicle maintenance, plus you can work wearing your pyjamas. For companies, it could be extra beneficial as it lowers their costs.

Since returning to "normal work hours", many companies, including East Coast Radio, have set aside one WFH day.