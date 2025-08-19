Proposal gone wrong: How Danny Guselli can relate to couple's viral blunder

Who better than Danny Guselli to share what it feels like to plan a special proposal?

Danny proposed to his wonderful fiancée, Liesl Coppin, earlier this year and planned a grand surprise that left her with an "out-of-body experience."

So, naturally, when he saw a viral video of a couple getting engaged on the Greek island of Santorini, he experienced some relatable deja vu.

In the viral video, Kevin Arrieta planned a romantic proposal for his girlfriend of four years, Natali Melani, as they visited her family in Greece. But things go awry when a couple of tourists block their special moment.