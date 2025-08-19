Proposal gone wrong: How Danny Guselli can relate to couple's viral blunder
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"When I proposed, I absolutely stuffed up the videography. I placed a camera and I missed the whole thing..." - Danny Guselli
Who better than Danny Guselli to share what it feels like to plan a special proposal?
Danny proposed to his wonderful fiancée, Liesl Coppin, earlier this year and planned a grand surprise that left her with an "out-of-body experience."
So, naturally, when he saw a viral video of a couple getting engaged on the Greek island of Santorini, he experienced some relatable deja vu.
In the viral video, Kevin Arrieta planned a romantic proposal for his girlfriend of four years, Natali Melani, as they visited her family in Greece. But things go awry when a couple of tourists block their special moment.
Watch the video below, courtesy of Instagram.
While it may have been unacceptable to many, the couple embraced what happened and found it hilarious.
Many people shared how sweet the moment was, as it was a prelude to their future. A married couple travelling together in their later years, even sharing a snack.
Proposals can be pretty nerve-racking, and Danny Guselli, who shared his version of the couple in the viral video, experienced that and more.
Yo. That video made me laugh so much. It made me think of my proposal. Okay. I didn't have someone walking past the screen eating a chocolate bar. I give it that, but I basically missed the whole proposal. I placed my phone down in pure panic 'cause I had a million things to do and rushed because she was coming in the room any second. And I basically missed the whole proposal. I think you can see just the back part of her dress of me asking her to marry me. So I miss the whole moment because I'm an idiot and I should have done it professionally. But no, I've got this. I'm gonna place my cell phone and capture it all because it's a small room and the sound will be great. Yeah, well done Danny.
- Danny Guselli
Image Supplied
