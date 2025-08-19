 Proposal gone wrong: How Danny Guselli can relate to couple's viral blunder
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"When I proposed, I absolutely stuffed up the videography. I placed a camera and I missed the whole thing..." - Danny Guselli

Danny Guselli and his fiance at their proposal
Who better than Danny Guselli to share what it feels like to plan a special proposal?

Danny proposed to his wonderful fiancée, Liesl Coppin, earlier this year and planned a grand surprise that left her with an "out-of-body experience."

So, naturally, when he saw a viral video of a couple getting engaged on the Greek island of Santorini, he experienced some relatable deja vu. 

In the viral video, Kevin Arrieta planned a romantic proposal for his girlfriend of four years, Natali Melani, as they visited her family in Greece. But things go awry when a couple of tourists block their special moment. 

While it may have been unacceptable to many, the couple embraced what happened and found it hilarious. 

Many people shared how sweet the moment was, as it was a prelude to their future. A married couple travelling together in their later years, even sharing a snack. 

Proposals can be pretty nerve-racking, and Danny Guselli, who shared his version of the couple in the viral video, experienced that and more. 

