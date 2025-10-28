Danny Guselli reflects with KZN: 'How rich are you?'

If someone asked you, 'How rich are you?', would your answer focus more on the things that money can't buy or on your financial wealth?

People often connect being rich with money, but it's so much more than that.

That's what Danny Guselli is discussing on his show today. It's easy to get caught up in wanting more or in everything you already have and forgetting what it really means to be rich.

Things like family, career fulfilment, happiness, and appreciation for all these things should be the real value of one's riches. Having a home, food, water and electricity is often overlooked in a world obsessed with material possessions.