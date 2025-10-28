 Danny Guselli reflects with KZN: 'How rich are you?'
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Danny Guselli reflects with KZN: 'How rich are you?'

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

"If having more money wouldn't change what you do, then you're rich." - Jimmy Carr

Danny Guselli holding his arms up at the East Coast Radio studios
Supplied by East Coast Radio

If someone asked you, 'How rich are you?', would your answer focus more on the things that money can't buy or on your financial wealth?

People often connect being rich with money, but it's so much more than that. 

That's what Danny Guselli is discussing on his show today. It's easy to get caught up in wanting more or in everything you already have and forgetting what it really means to be rich. 

Things like family, career fulfilment, happiness, and appreciation for all these things should be the real value of one's riches. Having a home, food, water and electricity is often overlooked in a world obsessed with material possessions.

Read more: Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison

In South Africa, our richness lies in the things that money can't buy. This includes our culture, kindness, our love for sports, our spirit of Ubuntu, and our rich natural landscape and wildlife. 

However, a new form of wealth is quickly overtaking the traditional concept. 

This includes things like freedom of time, mental health and wellbeing, work-life balance, supportive relationships, and having access to food and water. 

A video snippet of Jimmy Carr sharing some insightful words puts things into perspective. Check out the video below, courtesy of Facebook

Read more: French Montana set to marry Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra

Find out how you're doing on the 'rich' scale by taking part in our quiz below. 

Listen to what Danny Guselli and KZN had to say on the topic below. 
Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.