Danny Guselli reflects with KZN: 'How rich are you?'
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
"If having more money wouldn't change what you do, then you're rich." - Jimmy Carr
"If having more money wouldn't change what you do, then you're rich." - Jimmy Carr
If someone asked you, 'How rich are you?', would your answer focus more on the things that money can't buy or on your financial wealth?
People often connect being rich with money, but it's so much more than that.
That's what Danny Guselli is discussing on his show today. It's easy to get caught up in wanting more or in everything you already have and forgetting what it really means to be rich.
Things like family, career fulfilment, happiness, and appreciation for all these things should be the real value of one's riches. Having a home, food, water and electricity is often overlooked in a world obsessed with material possessions.
In South Africa, our richness lies in the things that money can't buy. This includes our culture, kindness, our love for sports, our spirit of Ubuntu, and our rich natural landscape and wildlife.
However, a new form of wealth is quickly overtaking the traditional concept.
This includes things like freedom of time, mental health and wellbeing, work-life balance, supportive relationships, and having access to food and water.
A video snippet of Jimmy Carr sharing some insightful words puts things into perspective. Check out the video below, courtesy of Facebook.
Find out how you're doing on the 'rich' scale by taking part in our quiz below.
Listen to what Danny Guselli and KZN had to say on the topic below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago