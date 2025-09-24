Danny Guselli opens up about his mixed heritage

It's Heritage Day and Danny Guselli reveals the one thing that he puts on all his food...

It's Heritage Day, and in the spirit of celebrating our rainbow nation, we asked Danny Guselli to share his heritage. Heritage has many facets for many people; some relate to it through language, cultural practice, food, music, and togetherness, and then some associate their heritage with places, history, and roots. Danny's story is a bit more unique in that he is the only one in his family who was born in South Africa.

We asked him to share his story, and he said: "My entire family was born in the UK. I am the only one born in SA and am so proud of that." What food, customs, and music instantly connect you with your roots? Danny: "In terms of food, music and customs that connect me with my roots. The pomy side: bangers and mash with a good old-fashioned English breakfast. I also tend to put tomato sauce on everything. Terrible habit from my dad's side. Lucky for me though, I'm proudly South African, so give me a shisanyama any time during the week."

In terms of music, Danny said: "I was exposed to all sorts of music thanks to my parents. I was basically brought up backstage thanks to my dad (DJ) and my mum (unbelievable singer)." We looked forward to hearing more about Danny's favourite Heritage Day memory. But in his line of business, we should have expected that this would take precedence on all special days. He said, "I have MC'd far too many Heritage (Day) events to choose my favourite." The last question that filled us with pride was: "If you had to describe KZN's heritage in one word, what would that be?" Danny said it all with just one word: "Resilient".



