Danny Guselli asks KZN to share their nightmare seller/buyer stories
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
What's the worst experience you've had when buying from or selling to a stranger?
We often hear about seller and buyer stories that sometimes sound unreal because it's hard to believe that some people can be so ridiculous. Yet so many people still fall victim to buyer/seller horror stories.
For instance, you see something online that looks pristine, but when you meet with the seller, the item doesn't match the picture at all.
An anonymous listener told Danny Guselli about his own bizarre seller/buyer story. This call prompted Danny to ask KZN to share their nightmare stories.
The listener shared how the previous owner of his house contacted him to ask if he could buy the solar panels on the pool deck. This was after the previous owner learnt that the current owner had disconnected them.
The listener said the solar panels were there to heat the pool, and since he was not using them, he kindly gave them to the previous owner for free.
He came round to my place, took the panels and then, when he left, sent a message to my fiancé saying he had changed the timers on my pool and my pool lights. Also, the lights at the bottom of my garden. Then he said the bamboo covering my pool pump was breaking, so he took the liberty to remove it and throw it over my balcony. He also said he would pay for someone to come and fix certain things in my garden.
- Anonymous from KZN
Naturally, Anonymous was annoyed by the clear overstepping of boundaries by the previous owner.
We wonder if the man thought that he was doing something nice for the new owner by overstepping. If so, the goodness becomes null and void when you do something that crosses the boundary.
Listen to Danny Guselli today as KZN tell their most horrifying seller/buyer stories.
How to spot a misleading online sale?
- Ask the seller to send you a video of the item that is date-stamped, or better yet, ask if you can video call them. Be cautious, as AI presents more opportunities for scams to occur.
- Inspect the item in person before sending them any money.
- If you are making a high-end purchase, make sure to do your research or get an expert involved.
- Stock images can sometimes be a clear tell-tale that the seller is trying to hide something.
- Another red flag is when they ask you for money up front. Do not pay anyone without first inspecting the item; if you are not satisfied with it, do not feel obligated to make a purchase. Please ensure that you communicate this to the seller, so that you can view it before deciding to buy.
