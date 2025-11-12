Danny Guselli asks KZN to share their nightmare seller/buyer stories

We often hear about seller and buyer stories that sometimes sound unreal because it's hard to believe that some people can be so ridiculous. Yet so many people still fall victim to buyer/seller horror stories.

For instance, you see something online that looks pristine, but when you meet with the seller, the item doesn't match the picture at all.

An anonymous listener told Danny Guselli about his own bizarre seller/buyer story. This call prompted Danny to ask KZN to share their nightmare stories.

The listener shared how the previous owner of his house contacted him to ask if he could buy the solar panels on the pool deck. This was after the previous owner learnt that the current owner had disconnected them.



The listener said the solar panels were there to heat the pool, and since he was not using them, he kindly gave them to the previous owner for free.