Danny Guselli and KZN share one mistake they won't bring into 2026

Of course, in true Danny Guselli style, he didn't leave it all up to the listeners; he also shared a mistake he will not be carrying into 2026.

We're well into the New Year now, and as the people of KwaZulu-Natal ease into things, Danny Guselli asked listeners to share one mistake they don't want to take into 2026.

It's hard to move into something new without properly acknowledging the old. Your 2026 self could learn a thing or two from your 2025 self, and so people were all too happy to share their 'not-to-be-repeated mistakes'.

Of course, we won't hold it against anyone if they fall off the wagon, but it is bold to declare your mistake on national radio...

Here's what East Coast Radio listeners shared.

"One thing I would do more of in 2026 is take more time for myself. Say no to people more often, instead of saying yes all the time and running yourself ragged right throughout the year trying to please everybody else besides yourself and being so tired at the end of it all. Also, more holidays, more break time and less stress."

Valerie from Pietermaritzburg

"The mistakes I won't repeat in 2026 is making vague resolutions and over scheduling. I am going to avoid overloading my calendar because that will only lead to burnout and we all know how that goes hey. I am going to avoid pitfalls like overspending and risky behaviour and instead I am going to focus on mindful habits, healthy eating, good sleep, neglecting negativity and unnecessary arguments."

Michelle

"The one mistake that I don't want to repeat in 2026 is to fall off the bandwagon in terms of my fitness journey. I just want to stay as consistent as possible throughout the year and I want to see if I can maintain a 56-week streak this year."

Tebogo from Pietermaritzburg