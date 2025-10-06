Danny Guselli asks KZN about the ConCourt's ruling on equal parenting leave

The Constitutional Court ruling, which provides both parents equal rights to parental leave, has been a significant win for many parents.

However, while many see this as a win for gender equality, it's just a small part in the broader conversation around parental leave.

Today, Danny Guselli is asking KwaZulu-Natal parents to share their thoughts on the ruling.

Is this ruling a win for South African families?

This ruling supports gender equality by recognising the importance of fathers' roles in early parenting, but some traditional views still place mothers as the primary figures in a child's early life.

According to a research project studying the Attitudes to motherhood and working mothers in South Africa, it was acknowledged that: "Within intensive mothering ideology, the ‘good’ mother is positioned as exclusively responsible for the emotional and physical nurture of her child; and the centrality of the child supersedes her needs."