 Danny Guselli asks KZN about the ConCourt's ruling on equal parenting leave
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

Danny Guselli is asking KZN what they think about the Constitutional Court's ruling on equal parental leave.

A father caring for his newborn baby
iStock/Cristian Maciel

The Constitutional Court ruling, which provides both parents equal rights to parental leave, has been a significant win for many parents.

However, while many see this as a win for gender equality, it's just a small part in the broader conversation around parental leave

Today, Danny Guselli is asking KwaZulu-Natal parents to share their thoughts on the ruling. 

Is this ruling a win for South African families?

This ruling supports gender equality by recognising the importance of fathers' roles in early parenting, but some traditional views still place mothers as the primary figures in a child's early life. 

According to a research project studying the Attitudes to motherhood and working mothers in South Africa, it was acknowledged that: "Within intensive mothering ideology, the ‘good’ mother is positioned as exclusively responsible for the emotional and physical nurture of her child; and the centrality of the child supersedes her needs."

Read more: ConCourt ruling grants fathers right to share parents leave

The ruling prompts society to reevaluate the long-standing tradition of mothers being the primary caregivers. 

There's a mixed ratio amongst the current generations of parents. Some fathers may want to be more involved as they try and break the generational stereotypes of what it means to be a father, and some mothers wish to pursue their careers after giving birth. 

The ruling is not just limited to biological parents; it includes adoptive parents as well. 

But the question is, how will parents split the parental leave? Should it be equal, or should one parent be granted more leave than the other?

Read more: Expert calls for more inclusive parental leave

While parliament still needs time to amend the laws, parents are already entitled to share the four months and 10 days leave with one another. 

It's encouraging to know that the ruling's focus is also based on the well-being of the children. The court took into account the benefits of the child having the care and love of both parents from an early age. 

According to an earlier article on East Coast Radio, it revealed what this means for employers. 

"The ruling means employers will have to adjust workplace policies, with legal experts warning that HR systems, payroll structures, and UIF claim processes will all need urgent reform.

"The unequal treatment not only marginalises parents but also deprives children of the opportunity to be with their caregivers during a crucial period of nurturing and adjustment to their new environment." 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of iStock

