Danny Guselli: "I love doing these things during Christmas"

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
It's that time of year when we make an effort to practice gratitude and spread joy. As such, we asked Danny Guselli to share some special things he does around this time of year.
Danny, being the positive soul that he is, was all too happy to share some of the things he does around the festive season.
"Three things are a must during Christmas. It's a proper Christmas lunch with way too much food. Leftovers that somehow taste better the next day. Sitting around talking nonsense long after the plates are cleared. I enjoy the simple things, the noise, and the warmth. That’s the win for me," says Danny.
When we asked him about his Christmas traditions, he said: "I don’t have rigid traditions, but I love the idea of:
Slowing down intentionally: no rushing, no guilt.
A shared meal with no phones at the table.
Starting a gratitude moment: one thing each person is thankful for before eating. That’s definitely something I want to build more of with my family going forward."
From Danny and the East Coast Radio team wish all our ECR family a Merry Christmas!
