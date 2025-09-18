Danny Guselli hooks Wandile up with the CV lady

Wandile is ready to start his job hunt thanks to Danny Guselli and the CV Lady who will help him navigate his next steps.

Danny Guselli caught up with Wandile Nkululeko Vilakazi, a new listener who's ready to re-enter the job market. It all started with a voice note that melted Danny's heart. Wandile, a new listener, shared how he thoroughly enjoyed Danny's energy. You could even say that he was smitten with our daytime smooth operator. The bromance officially started when Wandile received a call from Danny and said: “Oh my word, you just touched my soul!"

The two were due for their weekly catch-up, and Danny wanted to surprise young Wandile with some good news. Wandile shared that he was currently unemployed and looking for work, so Danny and the team introduced him to The CV Lady, Lenore Tissong. As an HR Business Partner, CV and LinkedIn Specialist, Recruitment Workshop Facilitator, and Career Coach, Tissong is the perfect person to help set Wandile on the best path forward. Danny introduced Tissong to Wandile, and she was happy to share some ideas about how she plans to help him navigate his journey in preparing for the job market.

As the founder of CV Lady, I empower job seekers through professional CV and résumé writing, LinkedIn profile optimisation, interview coaching, and recruitment education workshops. My clients benefit from customised, ATS-compliant documents that stand out in competitive local and international markets—backed by decades of insider hiring experience. - Lenore Tissong

With Tissong’s strong background and expertise, Danny and the team are happy to leave Wandile in the trusted hands of The CV Lady. If you would like to unlock your career potential, you can contact The CV Lady on 074 508 1709, [email protected] Listen to their interview below.

Image Supplied