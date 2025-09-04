 Danny Guselli talks email subject lines that get the receiver's attention
Danny Guselli talks email subject lines that get the receiver's attention

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

What gets you to action emails? The email subject lines that get your attention...

Today on the show, Danny Guselli is talking about email subject lines.

Email subject lines are high on the list of priorities for an email marketer. However, for someone working in finance, it might not be their workday's 'be-all and end-all'. 

We wanted to test your level of spice or blandness when sending emails in the workplace. So, naturally, we have put together a quiz to test whether you should reassess your email subject lines. 

We all know that the traditional "I hope this email finds you well" email is tired and outdone, yet so many people migrate toward that style of writing because they are afraid to stand out from the crowd. 

And as much as acknowledging emails is common courtesy and good etiquette, we know that the inadvertent 'noted' from your colleague has an underlying meaning. 

So, what do your email subject lines say about you...

