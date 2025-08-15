Danny Guselli dials in on the things that we say as South Africans

When we speak with one another, we rarely think about how we say things as South Africans, because there is usually no need to explain ourselves.

As South Africans, regardless of which part of the country we are from, we understand one another, accents and all.

But add a foreigner into the conversation, and things can sometimes get tricky. People from different countries have accumulated their lingo the same way we have, but that doesn't always translate into wholesome understanding.

Many times, we leave foreigners gobsmacked with the way we speak. One foreigner, an Englishman travelling through Cape Town, fell in love with a local girl and now finds himself questioning how South Africans say things.