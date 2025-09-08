Danny Guselli cuts the ribbon to his home studio

When Danny and his fiancée, Liesl Coppin, cut through the ribbon and entered their home studio, it was a momentous occasion, so it only felt right for us to find out more about this epic project from the man himself.

It was time for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, and we got to see the inside of this classy and sophisticated studio.

As Spring has sprung, Danny Guselli shared that one of the things he was focused on completing as we headed downhill to year-end was achieving his dream of having a home studio.

Admittedly, Danny said he is no pro at DIY, but he proudly revealed that Liesl and he joined forces to build the home studio to its current state.

Q: “Why has your dream always been to create a home studio?”

Danny: “ Because having my home studio just helps me so much in terms of preparation, because normally I get to East Coast at about eight, half past eight and then prep till 12. I know people think I just get there and talk nonsense from 12, but it's not true.

So now I can prep at my studio, do some recordings, edit some mashups, then get to the station an hour and a half before and do the other prep that I can't do at my home studio. It's also my own space, and it's like a super cool, funky room. So it's been a dream for a long time.”

Q: “How long did this project take and roughly how much did it cost?”

Danny: "So I had the idea in my head for about a year, and then I was like, how does this work? What do I need to do first? So it ended up taking me five to six months, but I did everything myself. Obviously, Liesl assisted with some of the stuff.

But literally, from taking everything out to cleaning it, painting the walls, starting with the design, and wiring cables, the whole thing was my concept. I think if I was better at DIY, it would've taken me a lot shorter because sometimes I would put something up, and the next morning, it would be on the floor.

And then I'd have to learn from my mistakes and fix it. Then sometimes, shame the poor technical team at East Coast, I'd be video calling them, saying: 'Where does this cable go?' 'Why is the sound not coming through this monitor?' 'How do I do it?'

Um, how much did it cost me?'I think I just fainted.

That's my answer. You know, when you have a budget in mind and then you just keep going over the budget because you need more soundproofing. And I think the benefit to this is that my microphone is cool. My laptop's amazing. My sound box is good. My speakers are great, but because the soundproofing is so good, that's what makes it sound so amazing.

So it's costly. And the answer is, it costs too much money.”

Check out the video below of their ribbon-cutting ceremony, courtesy of Instagram.