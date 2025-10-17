Danny Guselli chats to Kyle Deutsch about World Spine Day

World Spine Day is a reminder to practice good posture and regular physical activity while creating an ergonomically friendly environment.

World Spine Day is a reminder to practice good posture and regular physical activity while creating an ergonomically friendly environment.

World Spine Day is observed annually on October 16. Today, Danny Guselli chatted with award-winning musician Kyle Deutsch about spine health. What is World Spine Day about? World Spine Day serves as a reminder to everyone to prioritise their spinal health. By adopting simple, healthy habits such as maintaining good posture, incorporating ergonomically friendly habits in your environment (at home, work, and while travelling), and staying active through regular physical activity, you are supporting your spinal health. In light of the critical connection between the work we do and our spine health, Danny welcomed Deutsch, who's not just an award-winning musician but also a chiropractor, to the studio. Deutsch is also a professional soccer player, and a father. Some of the benefits of the chiropractic field include improved concentration, reduced nerve irritation, and even help for children with ADHD.

Read more: 5 Hobbies that will give your mental health a boost

Kyle Deutsch shares why he became a chiropractor As a professional football player, Deutsch often visited a chiropractor and noted that he benefited from this field. "The reason behind it was I really saw the benefits of chiropractic, for one, during my playing career, and I wanted to do something that could keep me involved in sports," he shares. Tips from a chiropractor Danny shared how, with several professions come a host of challenges; ultimately, both mental and physical stress can affect the way we care for our spinal health. So he asked Deutsch: " What should we be looking out for in terms of looking after our spine?" Deutsch shared the following basic tips: Ergonomics should always be considered and is a hot topic. What you're doing for the majority of the day is definitely going to affect you.

Your sleeping posture is also essential to consider, as you are sleeping for around eight hours a day. He adds: " If you're gonna be sleeping, face down with your neck to the side (like) if you're sleeping on the couch... just monitoring what you're doing daily for prolonged periods of time and trying to fit in your ergonomics within that space, be as comfortable as possible." How should I be sleeping? "(When you) sleep on your side, your pillow needs to cover from the edge of your shoulder to your neck, to try and emulate an upright posture. (Place) a pillow between your legs and maybe a pillow between your arms if you can," says Deutsch. How to practice good posture while sitting? " Every 20 to 30 minutes, get up, move around, which is sometimes impossible, but while you're sitting at your desk, follow the 90/90 rule. So, 90 degrees from your feet on the floor. Legs going straight up 90 degrees, knees bent at 90 degrees, back up at 90 degrees, shoulders down at 90 degrees, elbows bent 90 degrees," says Deutsch.

Read more: What women need to know about sexual health

Listen to the full interview between Danny Guselli and Kyle Deutsch below.

While his methods have helped people from various professions, including Andi James, Danny Guselli, and even Carol Ofori, Deutsch shared that practising good posture can do wonders. One of the most amusing things people tend to worry about during a chiropractic session is releasing gas. Deutsch also has new music on the way. KZN can expect to hear his latest song 'Calling' on ECR Top 40.

Image Supplied