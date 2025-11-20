 LISTEN | Danny Guselli chats to Durban's Brian Fell about mental health
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

" I've been through such hard spaces in life. I've been in such tight corners and I found it very hard to get out of that space." - Brian Fell

In honour of International Men's Day and Movember, Danny Guselli spoke with two men representing a community dedicated to supporting men's health.  [Listen to the full interview at above]

Danny hosted Brian Fell, who participated in a ruck march in October, and Andre Louis, the chairman of Wings Athletic Club. 

Fell and his friend Kurtis Kinsey, both members of the Wings Athletic Club, took on a physically straining exercise and participated in a 42km ruck march in Durban. The duo walked with weighted bags that represented the physical strain they had personally experienced in life. 

While their efforts were to raise awareness around men's mental health, it was also a representation of the mental load that men carry around with them. 

Fell shared some of his personal struggles in life and how the lack of support motivated him to do better for his community of Wentworth. 

"I've been through such hard spaces in life. I've been in such tight corners, and I found it very hard to get out of that space. And funny enough, the people I reached out to (for help), the people I spoke to, they took (my) situation and made fun of it. So that's what prompted me to now say, listen, we need to do something in our community, because the atmosphere, the attitude is just not right," said Fell. 

Louis joined in the conversation and said that while they may be based in Wentworth, their aim is to continue to drive positive reinforcement in the male communities in and around Durban. 

Danny asked the men if they felt that the environment around men, in terms of feeling more supported, had improved over the past 20 years, and while they agreed it was better, it isn't where it needs to be. 

We live in a society where men are generally afraid to let out or talk about their emotions. 

Many men grow up being told that showing emotion is not masculine or that it's wrong. Yet, as we educate ourselves on living consciously, many learn that showing emotion is a natural part of life that should be embraced regardless of gender. 

The conversation became even more exciting as Louis shared his plans for Human Rights Day 2026 and how their club would raise awareness around Durban. 

If you would like to join their efforts at the Wings Athletic Club, please get in touch with 081 461 3927. 

Listen to their plans below. 

