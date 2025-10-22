Danny Guselli asks: "Is the customer always right?"

If you work in the service industry, then you can admit that the customer isn't always right...

If you work in the service industry, then you can admit that the customer isn't always right...

If you've ever worked in the service industry, you will know the famous saying, "The customer is always right". While this teaching may have been the stock standard approach decades ago, things have evolved since then.

While treating the customer with respect is vital in any industry, assuming that they are always right might be a bit irrational. Especially given the entitlement of this teaching, which has been known to provide some customers with an unhealthy dose of power.

As the saying goes, there are always two sides to a coin; similarly, there are scenarios where customers feel they have been mistreated, and then there are companies that bear the brunt of dishonest and sometimes abusive customers. Customer service has been called a dying industry lately, but that may be due to several other factors. For example, customers may be frustrated by the lack of efficiency in dealing with their complaints, or it could be an issue with the infrastructure. According to the 2025 South African Customer Experience Report, customer experiences are getting better. Digital innovation, coupled with companies' understanding of the need for an effective balance between the use of technology and human interaction, is key.

It stands to reason that there's a psychology to customer service. If you understand what your customer wants, then you can either make it happen or find a suitable solution. If you are a business still adhering to the age-old principle that the customer is always right, there needs to be a realignment of values and ethics. Because let's face the facts, the customer isn't always right, and neither are businesses. We are far beyond the point of 'right' and 'wrong' and have moved into the sphere of accountability. Today on the show, Danny Guselli is asking KZN to share their unfiltered stories about 'the customer always being right', in other words, when the customer wasn't right...

Image Courtesy of iStock