3 things to do if you're spending the festive season alone

While this time of the year might be festive for some, for others it can be a dark time...

While this time of the year might be festive for some, for others it can be a dark time...

Many people take for granted that the festive season brings a blanket of joy and lightheartedness, yet for others, it can be a lonely time.

Some may be overwhelmed by the loneliness, especially those who are spending the holidays alone, have lost a loved one or are far from their family. East Coast Radio's Danny Guselli shared some advice for people who are spending the festive season alone.

Read more: Psychologist explains what burnout really feels like

Danny says: "While the festive season can be magical, it can also be tough if you’re alone. Here are a few things I’ve learned along the way." 1. Alone doesn’t have to mean lonely, plan something small that’s just for you: a walk, a movie, a meal you love. 2. Reach out first, don’t wait for an invite. Most people are more open than we think. 3. If you know someone is alone, check in. A message or a coffee invite can completely change their day.

Remember that while you're making plans for the festivities, not everyone can handle large crowds. Some are experiencing severe depression or anxiety; be mindful of those people. It's easy to sit in judgment of others and how they react or respond to things, but none of us truly knows what others go through daily. As we celebrate the love and family of this time of year, let's be kind and remember it doesn't cost anything to check in on those around us.

Image Supplied