 A cute welcome home proposal at King Shaka International Airport
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A grand welcome home surprise turned into a beautiful proposal at King Shaka International Airport.

A man sets up a proposal at the King Shaka Airport
A woman named Susan was delightfully surprised by her partner at the arrivals gate at King Shaka International Airport when she was welcomed with a marriage proposal. 

It wasn't just Susan who was on board with the romantic proposal, but the rest of the crowd at the airport was also excited to be a part of their forever love story. 

A TikToker, who was at the airport, spotted the letter lights positioned on the floor close to the arrivals gate. She was intrigued, so she decided to record the proposal. 

Waiting eagerly for Susan to arrive, she was happy to get a good spot to capture Susan's reaction.

When Susan eventually passed through the arrivals gate, there were cheers of excitement from others at the airport. After all, it's not every day that you witness an act of love at the airport. 

Watch the video from TikTok below. 

@friedeggsonly Proposal at King Shaka international Airport. Congratulations Susan and Mr Susan !! #kingshakainternationalairport #proposal #tiktoksouthafrica #durban #durbantiktok ♬ original sound - Lesedi Mashego
