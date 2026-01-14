A cute welcome home proposal at King Shaka International Airport

It wasn't just Susan who was on board with the romantic proposal, but the rest of the crowd at the airport was also excited to be a part of their forever love story.

A woman named Susan was delightfully surprised by her partner at the arrivals gate at King Shaka International Airport when she was welcomed with a marriage proposal.

A TikToker, who was at the airport, spotted the letter lights positioned on the floor close to the arrivals gate. She was intrigued, so she decided to record the proposal.

Waiting eagerly for Susan to arrive, she was happy to get a good spot to capture Susan's reaction.

When Susan eventually passed through the arrivals gate, there were cheers of excitement from others at the airport. After all, it's not every day that you witness an act of love at the airport.

