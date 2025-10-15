Couple celebrate their wedding day with chicken cake

Agreeing on the perfect wedding cake was no issue for this couple, who had a fried chicken ensemble at their wedding.

We've seen people make savoury versions of cakes for their loved ones who don't lean towards the sweeter side of desserts, but this couple stole the show with their gigantic fried chicken wedding cake.

The cake industry has experienced significant growth over the years, with over-the-top cake designs that not only leave some speechless but also showcase the immense talent of bakers.

So, if the customer wanted a cake that looked like a fruit, for instance, they wouldn't just assemble fruits to resemble a cake; they would actually create a cake that looked like a fruit.