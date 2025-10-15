Couple celebrate their wedding day with chicken cake
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
The best celebrations start with cake, but a chicken wedding cake, not that's a first...
Agreeing on the perfect wedding cake was no issue for this couple, who had a fried chicken ensemble at their wedding.
We've seen people make savoury versions of cakes for their loved ones who don't lean towards the sweeter side of desserts, but this couple stole the show with their gigantic fried chicken wedding cake.
The cake industry has experienced significant growth over the years, with over-the-top cake designs that not only leave some speechless but also showcase the immense talent of bakers.
So, if the customer wanted a cake that looked like a fruit, for instance, they wouldn't just assemble fruits to resemble a cake; they would actually create a cake that looked like a fruit.
With shows and social media posts centred around giving people the option of deciding between cake and the real thing, we thought this couple chose a wedding cake that looked like crispy chicken.
But, it turns out, their cake was actually fried chicken.
The Egyptian couple has gone viral for their unique wedding cake, a 5-tier crispy chicken cake. The baker, Evoke by Rawia Baroudy, prides herself on her creations and even offers different options to her 'Evoke Twist' cakes for people who prefer fast food to birthday cake.
Check out the bride and groom as they season their chicken cake with sauce and spice—video courtesy of Instagram.
The video has over 764,000 likes, with many people commenting on how excited the bride is about her chicken wedding cake.
The baker shared another one of her birthday cake options on her Instagram page. If you're a lover of burgers and chips, then this one is for you.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
