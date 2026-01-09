This club allows people to dance before work

Morning raves have become all the rage in Europe. What if this is the secret to better workdays?

It seems young professionals around Europe are dropping their morning gym workout sessions and opting for morning raves instead.

It's not new to Durbanites, either, as we have our Coffee Raves, which have proven to be quite successful. Except these happen on workdays, not just on weekends.

World Crunch reported, "Once a month, people gather at the Legal Club to dance before heading to work, surrounded by dim red lighting, a wooden grid ceiling, and a vintage 1970s DJ booth. The aim: to kick-start the day on the right foot. Sober partying, collective dancing, all leading to a calmer, more productive workday."