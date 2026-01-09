This club allows people to dance before work
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Could morning raves be the answer to a better workday?
Morning raves have become all the rage in Europe. What if this is the secret to better workdays?
It seems young professionals around Europe are dropping their morning gym workout sessions and opting for morning raves instead.
It's not new to Durbanites, either, as we have our Coffee Raves, which have proven to be quite successful. Except these happen on workdays, not just on weekends.
World Crunch reported, "Once a month, people gather at the Legal Club to dance before heading to work, surrounded by dim red lighting, a wooden grid ceiling, and a vintage 1970s DJ booth. The aim: to kick-start the day on the right foot. Sober partying, collective dancing, all leading to a calmer, more productive workday."
As we start the work year off on a fresh note, we aim to discover morning rituals that stick and also prepare us for the challenges and demands of the workday.
This might just be the thing to get the blood and good energy flowing. A morning dance party with coffee, freshly squeezed orange juice, some cereal, fresh fruits and yoghurt and more.
The upbeat energy is sure to set you up for a sunny start to your day, complete with eggs and soft, toasted bread.
Lena Bammert shared a bit about her experience at the Legal Club in Munich, Germany.
On the crowded dance floor, I meet three women in their early thirties, wearing jeans and blouses, each holding a coffee in one hand and a croissant in the other. I ask how they plan to make it through the day, gesturing to the tired circles under their eyes. “We work in cosmetics,” one says, “we just wipe them off.” The attitude is clear: you’re often tired at work anyway, so why not have a little fun first? Just wipe them off. Work should fit around life, not the other way around.
- Lena Bammert
Check out a video of the morning rave in Munich's The Legal Club, courtesy of Instagram.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
