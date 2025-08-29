Chris Martin does security check with guy wanting to propose at Coldplay concert

Not too long ago, Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Software, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were caught holding one another at a Coldplay concert, which thousands saw...

Their affair became public at the concert when the cameraman focused on them, and they appeared on the Jumbotron screen. Much to their dismay, their faces said it all and Coldplay's Chris Martin hit the nail on the head when he called it live on stage.

The video made headlines worldwide and even got the two into serious trouble at Astronomer Software.

After a few weeks, it only seemed natural for Chris Martin to tread carefully when he saw another couple in the crowd.