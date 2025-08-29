Chris Martin does security check with guy wanting to propose at Coldplay concert
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Poor Chris Martin has PTSD after the whole 'CEO affair' debacle, so he walked by caution with this concert proposal.
Not too long ago, Andy Byron, CEO of Astronomer Software, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, were caught holding one another at a Coldplay concert, which thousands saw...
Their affair became public at the concert when the cameraman focused on them, and they appeared on the Jumbotron screen. Much to their dismay, their faces said it all and Coldplay's Chris Martin hit the nail on the head when he called it live on stage.
The video made headlines worldwide and even got the two into serious trouble at Astronomer Software.
After a few weeks, it only seemed natural for Chris Martin to tread carefully when he saw another couple in the crowd.
Read more: CEO’s alleged affair gets exposed in 4K
Things were slightly different this time because a guy held a sign attracting Martin's attention during Coldplay's first performance at Wembley Stadium on 23 August 2025.
The sign read, "I want to propose to her," and an arrow facing downward pointed to the guy's girlfriend.
Martin jovially announced that he would love to help the guy but needed to perform security checks before doing anything else. It seemed the Coldplay lead was adding a little spice to what looked like PTSD after the CEO affair.
So, he continued by asking a few questions. He said, "My brother, I need you to nod as I do some very basic security checks. Is this person your partner, no one else's partner? Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that? Are you AI or made from, are you real people?"
The moment left thousands of fans screaming turned out to be a heartwarming, wholesome proposal—one that definitely changed the narrative of going to Coldplay concerts.
Check out the video from Instagram below.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
