Chinese businessman implements 'unhappy leave' for workers
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
A Chinese businessman announced 'unhappy leave' to combat long working hours and better work-life balance.
Imagine being able to take leave when you are not feeling mentally sound to face the workday?
Most workplaces offer sick leave, but this typically does not include mental health days. So, when we found out about a Chinese businessman who decided to bring about extra leave days to cater for a better work-life balance, we were all for it.
Yu Donglai, the founder of Pan Dong Lai in Henan Province, China, made an interesting announcement in March 2024 at the China Supermarket Week. He announced the inclusion of 10 extra leave days that could be used at the discretion of his employees.
According to the Economic Times: "He announced publicly that the employees at the chain will be entitled to additional leave and perks at times when employees are not at their mental or emotional best."
According to a research study done by Huntr, "nearly one in three professionals (30.1%) have left their job due to mental health reasons."
Therefore, it makes sense that mental health care should be a priority in the workplace.
Another news source said that Donglai was simply advocating for some of his employees who expressed that if they are not happy, they shouldn't have to come to work.
Of course, it takes a progressive leader to think like this.
Donglai believes that "employees must determine their own ways of rest and the company should encourage this practice as it would not only boost employee morale but also increase productivity, apart from achieving a significant work-life balance," reports Economic Times.
Today, Danny Guselli will be asking KwaZulu-Natal what sort of leave they would like to take. Moreover, he went on to enlighten us with his pearls of wisdom as he noted, 'happy leave'.
Instead of letting things lead to unhappiness, why not take 'Happiness leave'? Take leave when you're happy so that you can enjoy it even more.
Listen to what KZN had to say below.
Image Courtesy of iStock
