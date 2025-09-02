Chinese businessman implements 'unhappy leave' for workers

Imagine being able to take leave when you are not feeling mentally sound to face the workday?

Most workplaces offer sick leave, but this typically does not include mental health days. So, when we found out about a Chinese businessman who decided to bring about extra leave days to cater for a better work-life balance, we were all for it.

Yu Donglai, the founder of Pan Dong Lai in Henan Province, China, made an interesting announcement in March 2024 at the China Supermarket Week. He announced the inclusion of 10 extra leave days that could be used at the discretion of his employees.

According to the Economic Times: "He announced publicly that the employees at the chain will be entitled to additional leave and perks at times when employees are not at their mental or emotional best."