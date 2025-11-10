Caught on camera: Child involved in grocery store theft

Crimes take on many forms, but it's hard to imagine a child getting involved in criminal activity. Unfortunately, children are increasingly being exploited and drawn into activities that make them perpetrators of crime.



A video shared on social media shows a girl allegedly stealing from an elderly woman's handbag at a grocery store in KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast.

The video, which was shared on TikTok by @jayseelanmarrian, shows the girl, accompanied by another woman, lingering near the elderly shopper at the cashier. The unsuspecting shopper had just paid and was putting her purse into her handbag when the girl snuck up behind her.

Distracted by packing the rest of her groceries, the shopper doesn't notice the child seemingly taking something from her handbag, then quickly making her way into the store.