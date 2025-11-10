Caught on camera: Child involved in grocery store theft
Updated | By East Coast Radio
As we near the silly season, please keep your guard up and stay vigilant.
As we near the silly season, please keep your guard up and stay vigilant.
Crimes take on many forms, but it's hard to imagine a child getting involved in criminal activity. Unfortunately, children are increasingly being exploited and drawn into activities that make them perpetrators of crime.
A video shared on social media shows a girl allegedly stealing from an elderly woman's handbag at a grocery store in KwaZulu-Natal's South Coast.
The video, which was shared on TikTok by @jayseelanmarrian, shows the girl, accompanied by another woman, lingering near the elderly shopper at the cashier. The unsuspecting shopper had just paid and was putting her purse into her handbag when the girl snuck up behind her.
Distracted by packing the rest of her groceries, the shopper doesn't notice the child seemingly taking something from her handbag, then quickly making her way into the store.
When the elderly woman finally notices the alleged accomplice, the accomplice gestures as if she was waiting for someone standing in line.
It was all very calculated, and because the store was busy, the shopper remained oblivious to the young girl's motives. Of course, one would rarely suspect a child of trying something like this.
How to avoid being a victim of a crime at a grocery store?
- Stay aware and be vigilant of your surroundings. Usually, these criminals work in groups; they are watching you and counting on you to be distracted.
- If you are carrying a handbag, keep it close to the front of your body. Avoid using handbags that don't have a zip or some secure closure.
- Don't be afraid to ask people to keep their distance. You have every right to your personal space.
- If possible, try not to shop alone; having someone with you helps.
- Shop online this festive season if you can, or get your shopping done in the early morning to avoid crowds.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Hope starts here: ECR’s Season of Sharing raises more than we could imagine
Thank you, KZN, for donating and pledging so we can continue to feed fam...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Harrismith tornado confirmed after dramatic video footage goes viral
Video footage of a tornado in Harrismith has been confirmed by the South...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago