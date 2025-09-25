 Can you tell the difference between AI and reality?
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A video of a shipping container being transported on the roof of a car has us wondering if people can tell the difference between AI and reality. 

A shipping container tied to the top of a car travelling on the road
Instagram Screenshot/QuintonCPT

Almost everyone has adapted to using some form of artificial intelligence (AI).

However, we can tell the difference between what is real and what has been generated by AI. Whether you're using it to organise your day better, perform work functions more efficiently or create images and videos for social media, there's a little AI in everything we consume. 

We recently saw a video on social media that featured something almost impossible. The video left us with more questions than answers, and therefore, like many others who watched it, we assumed that AI created it. 

Check out the video below from Instagram

The video had a lot of 'AI' red flags, the most obvious being that a car carrying a shipping container isn't possible. Second to that, the car had no driver at the steering wheel. 

While the footage looks very convincing, the ambiguities led us to conclude that the video may be AI-generated.

It got us thinking about authentic images versus those created by generative AI tools like ChatGPT. 

We asked ChatGPT to create an image of Danny Guselli, and it did, but we could tell the difference immediately. 

Have a look at see if you can spot the difference.

Check out another one between the real Danny and his AI twin brother Donny...

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

Image Courtesy of Instagram

