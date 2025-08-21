A cake-cutting trend for VW lovers in South Africa

A large group of car lovers share a love story with their beloved motors. Some fall in love at first sight and realise that the only lady that won't break their heart is their cherished cars.

While that may very well be true, there's something special and sacred about cars and their owners, most especially Volkswagen car lovers.

What started as a simplistic bond has turned into an epic love story.

We are increasingly seeing VW drivers share their love by joining car clubs and competing in weekly 'car meetups,' which are the equivalent of play dates for kids.