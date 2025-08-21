A cake-cutting trend for VW lovers in South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
It is something else to see the love between a man and his car...
It is something else to see the love between a man and his car...
A large group of car lovers share a love story with their beloved motors. Some fall in love at first sight and realise that the only lady that won't break their heart is their cherished cars.
While that may very well be true, there's something special and sacred about cars and their owners, most especially Volkswagen car lovers.
What started as a simplistic bond has turned into an epic love story.
We are increasingly seeing VW drivers share their love by joining car clubs and competing in weekly 'car meetups,' which are the equivalent of play dates for kids.
At first, it seemed unusual, but now it's a tradition that has not gone unnoticed.
We first saw a VW fan share his love for his vehicle on social media with the Hosh Karamaima trend. The trend became famous on social media after people began showing off their wives after Cassper Nyovest coined the phrase.
In the video, Durbanite, Bad Boy ZN shared his wife, who happened to be his blue Volkswagen. He also went as far as to share his car's spicy and flirty personality when he took out gifts from the boot and showed off her LED features as he celebrated his car's eight birthday and even had a cake-cutting ceremony for his cherished VW.
And now, yet again, we see another KZN VW fan share a video of his white VW celebrating with a cake-cutting. The car, led by a hydraulics feature, is able to lower down and cut its cake just as a person celebrating their birthday is able to.
Watch the video below, courtesy of TikTok.
@nqabaktholwa Happy birthday to myself 🎂❤️#kasistance #prettygirlslovestance #stanceisnotacrime ♬ So Hung Up On You - Donald Sheffey
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 8 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago