The Japanese cafe that only lets you leave once you've completed your work

A cafe that holds its customers accountable for their work...

Imagine having someone who's not even your boss or colleague hold you accountable for your work?

While it may sound strange to some, for those remote workers or self-starters seeking help with staying accountable, this cafe sounds like the perfect match. The Manuscript Writing Cafe is known as the anti-procrastination cafe, which opened its doors in April 2022 in Tokyo's Koenji neighbourhood. It's a long-term commitment, but you agree to the terms and conditions when you enter, so it's a win-win. There's no turning back; you have to sit and complete your work. Of course, it's not an army base, there are snacks in between and words of encouragement, but rest assured, the nagging will continue until your work is done.

The Manuscript Writing Cafe, as the name suggests, is a dedicated space for writers, editors, proofreaders, video producers, and manga artists, as well as anyone who struggles to focus at home or in the office. Part of the cafe's terms of entry is to commit to a specific piece of work. In other words, you cannot leave before completing the agreed-upon workload. Takuya Kawai, owner of The Manuscript Writing Cafe, told The Guardian newspaper that very few people have stayed until after closing time; all have managed to complete their work before the cafe closes.

The cafe charges 150 Japanese yen ($1.15/R19.71) for the first 30 minutes and then 300 Japanese yen (R32.90) an hour thereafter. Guests have access to unlimited self-service refills of coffee and tea, high-speed wifi and charging stations. The tall chairs are uncomfortable for a reason; this way, people can get their work done and avoid falling asleep. Watch the video below, which shows a tourist's experience at the cafe, courtesy of Instagram. Notice how he even got a sticker of completion after finishing his work. He said that he loved the experience and felt super-productive.

Image Courtesy of Instagram