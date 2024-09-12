'Broken Promises 5' showing at a cinema near you

"Kumaran Naidu, the mastermind behind the franchise, wrote, directed, and produced the film. Naidu, a former Chatsworth resident now based in Gauteng, achieved a remarkable feat by shooting the movie in just 11 days in March this year with an impressive cast of 270 members." ( The Witness )

As you might've seen in the trailer above (courtesy of YouTube ), there is much to be unfolded in this fifth installment of the movie franchise, which is celebrating twenty years since its inception.

Fans of the 'Broken Promises' franchise have been sharing their excitement all over social media since the premiere of 'Broken Promises 5'.

Jenell Moonsamy shared that she remembers being eight years old when the first 'Broken Promises' came out, and she watched it with her family.

She plays one of the leads in the movie, accompanied by Theshen Naicker and Nathaniel Singh.

Kumaran Naidu shared that his passion for filmmaking inspired the first 'Broken Promises' film, which was created in 2003.

"Over the years, the franchise has evolved significantly. While earlier films focused on mother-in-law and daughter-in-law conflicts, Naidu shifted his focus to more pressing societal issues. In Broken Promises 3, for example, he addressed the topic of teenage pregnancy." (The Witness)

Here's a little bit about the movie plot from YouTube:

"Natalie has to contend with moving on with her life after leaving her abusive boyfriend of 5 years. Her only hope is another GBV victim, Mandoza. They initially start a love-hate relationship, which quickly turns into a fiery attraction, and they will also have to contend with the jealous and violent ex-boyfriend Lewellyn. Lewellyn will do anything to get Natalie back so she can pay for his lifestyle. Can Natalie really cut ties with a monster like him?"