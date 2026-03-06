SA singer issues stern warning to parents about lasers

South African singer Bobby van Jaarsveld has revealed that his son lost 90% of his vision in one eye due to a laser light.

He says an "innocent" laser was shone into his son, Leben's, eyes, leading to a serious injury.

“I didn’t think I was going to share this, but I feel I have to warn people," Van Jaarsveld wrote in Afrikaans on his social media pages.

"We never want to experience this again. My son, Leben, lost 90% of his vision because of an ‘innocent’ laser that shone into his eye."

The 'Net Vir Jou' hitmaker is now urging parents about the dangers of lasers. "Break those lasers."

Thankfully, Leben is on the road to recovery, and Van Jaarsveld says a doctor has helped save his eye.

“For a long time, we prayed, begged, and held on to faith, because we were told he was going to lose his eye — and the feeling a parent experiences when they hear that is impossible to describe," he wrote on Instagram.

"After getting a few opinions, thank God we ended up with the right doctor, Dr B Wolff, and he was able to save his eye with a successful operation."