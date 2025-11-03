BMW driver fined R35k for clocking 217km/h in Durban

A Durban man has been fined R35,000 and will now have a criminal record for driving recklessly.

October was Transport Month, and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, shared his pride as he praised the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) for cracking down on reckless drivers.

In a media statement, Duma said Shekendra Bhagwandin, a 43-year-old civil engineer, was caught by RTI officers for speeding. Bhagwandin was travelling at a speed of 217km/h in a 120km/h zone on 28 September 2025.

"He was stopped on his way to causing irreparable damage to innocent road users. He felt invisible in his BMW M3, which did not have a front number plate affixed. This was a clear sign of an attempt to evade detection by fixed-speed cameras," Duma said in a media statement.