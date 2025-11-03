BMW driver fined R35k for clocking 217km/h in Durban
A 43-year-old civil engineer from Reservoir Hills, Durban, earned himself a criminal record.
A Durban man has been fined R35,000 and will now have a criminal record for driving recklessly.
October was Transport Month, and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, shared his pride as he praised the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) for cracking down on reckless drivers.
In a media statement, Duma said Shekendra Bhagwandin, a 43-year-old civil engineer, was caught by RTI officers for speeding. Bhagwandin was travelling at a speed of 217km/h in a 120km/h zone on 28 September 2025.
"He was stopped on his way to causing irreparable damage to innocent road users. He felt invisible in his BMW M3, which did not have a front number plate affixed. This was a clear sign of an attempt to evade detection by fixed-speed cameras," Duma said in a media statement.
Bhagwandin was arrested and detained at Scottburgh Police Station, and later released on R2,000 bail.
"The accused appeared in court on 30 October 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined R35,000 or sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, with half of the sentence suspended for five (5) years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during this period," Duma added.
The recent successful prosecutions and convictions are as a result of an integrated approach involving RTI, the South African Police Service, and the Justice and Constitutional Development Department. RTI will continue to be firm, as we don't want reckless drivers to turn KZN road networks into killing fields
- MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma
In a similar matter, an Eastern Cape lawyer was arrested for driving 220 km/h in a 120 km/h zone in KZN in August.
East Coast Radio news reports that Monde Nzima was arrested while driving on the N2.
The 32-year-old from Mthatha failed to stop when officers flagged him down, but he was eventually caught in Park Rynie.
Nzima was slapped with a R40,000 fine or 24 months' imprisonment.
