Black mamba spotted at Durban beach: Here's what we know

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

A video of a black mamba spotted on the Durban beachfront has caused alarm among social media users. Here's the truth behind the video...

A man catches a snake at the Durban beachfront
Instagram Screenshot/most_dangerous_job

A video circulating online, showing a black mamba at the Durban beachfront, is actually an old video. 

The video was shared on Instagram by Eduanne Niemand, @most_dangerous_job, who is a snake catcher from the Western Cape.

Seeing a black mamba at the beachfront is a rare occurrence, and with the holidays approaching, it has caused some alarm among holidaymakers. 

In the video, a group of people notices the snake moving into the water. A group of professionals from uShaka Marine World and the authorities were close by and attending to the situation. 

Two people approached the snake and managed to capture it successfully, placing it into a plastic container. 

The person who recorded the incident reveals a conversation between some of the authorities who share that the container would then be transported to uShaka Marine World by the police. We contacted uShaka Marine World to enquire about the incident and to verify if it was true. 

Craig Smith from SeaWorld at uShaka Marine World, confirmed that the video is from 2020. The black mamba was spotted at the North pier before the sighting on the beachfront. Smith says he was on the scene at the time and they were aware of the sighting. 

Have a look at the video below, courtesy of Instagram

As we enter the festive season, people are encouraged to use social media safely and responsibly. Avoid sharing old videos that could spread alarm and panic.

Image Courtesy of Instagram 

