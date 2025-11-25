Black mamba spotted at Durban beach: Here's what we know

A video circulating online, showing a black mamba at the Durban beachfront, is actually an old video.

The video was shared on Instagram by Eduanne Niemand, @most_dangerous_job, who is a snake catcher from the Western Cape.

Seeing a black mamba at the beachfront is a rare occurrence, and with the holidays approaching, it has caused some alarm among holidaymakers.

In the video, a group of people notices the snake moving into the water. A group of professionals from uShaka Marine World and the authorities were close by and attending to the situation.