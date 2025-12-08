Beware of this criminal tactic to steal phones at restaurants
Be careful when using your mobile phones at restaurants this festive season.
It's that time of the year again when people activate party mode and forget to stay vigilant when out in public.
There's no denying that crime around the festive season escalates. Criminals are on high alert while people let their guard down at social gatherings.
Crimes, like pickpocketing, become more prevalent around this time of year.
While places like malls, tourist attractions, restaurants, and other popular destinations increase their security, you cannot leave things to chance, especially when you're not aware of or familiar with your surroundings.
This makes you more vulnerable to criminals.
When your attention is divided, criminals take the opportunity to pounce.
Therefore, it's essential to be vigilant when you're out in public.
A video of a woman seated in the outdoor area of a restaurant reminded us that small habits can save you from becoming a victim of crime.
The woman is seen sipping on her coffee while reading a magazine, with her phone on the table.
Another woman passes by and drops her cash. The woman at the table sees this and bends to pick up the money, while a man sneaks up from behind to try and grab the phone.
His attempt fails as she places her hand on her belongings to ensure no one takes them off the table in her distraction.
Some tips to follow when out in public with your phone:
- If you can avoid leaving your phone or other devices in your bag, then do so.
- Place your hand over your phone or device when turning away.
- Try placing your phone in a spot that isn't easily accessible to anyone.
- Stay alert and limit screentime when you're out this holiday.
