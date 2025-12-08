Beware of this criminal tactic to steal phones at restaurants

It's that time of the year again when people activate party mode and forget to stay vigilant when out in public.

There's no denying that crime around the festive season escalates. Criminals are on high alert while people let their guard down at social gatherings.

Crimes, like pickpocketing, become more prevalent around this time of year.

While places like malls, tourist attractions, restaurants, and other popular destinations increase their security, you cannot leave things to chance, especially when you're not aware of or familiar with your surroundings.

This makes you more vulnerable to criminals.