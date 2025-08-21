Ben Rodrigues does surprise concert in the canteen at East Coast Radio
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
How lucky are we? Danny Guselli hosted a special impromptu concert in the canteen with Ben Rodrigues.
Danny Guselli had the pleasure of hosting Durban's very own Ben Rodrigues in the studio today, and boy, oh boy, was it a show to be remembered.
Not only did the interview turn into an impromptu concert at the East Coast Radio staff canteen, but it was the perfect balance of what Rodrigues imagines for his upcoming South African tour. He got to bring his vision to life at the studio's canteen by immersing himself in an intimate performance for our East Coast Radio team.
Danny Guselli was chatting to Ben Rodrigues in the studio about his new single, 'Homesick,' and his upcoming limited-city tour across Mzansi when things took an interesting turn.
Listen to the interview below.
Danny asked Ben if he had his guitar with him, and of course, he did. So, in no time, the team created a lunchtime concert in East Coast Radio's canteen.
The office halls echoed with Ben Rodrigues's music, and it was just the sort of successful spectacle we enjoy creating at East Coast Radio House.
The staff thoroughly enjoyed their surprise concert, which was the perfect end to a wonderfully inspiring interview.
We would love to think Ben Rodrigues started his unofficial/official limited city tour at the East Coast Radio house, giving us and our listeners a private preview of what to expect when he does start his tour in September.
Image Supplied by East Coast Radio
