Ben Rodrigues does surprise concert in the canteen at East Coast Radio

Danny Guselli had the pleasure of hosting Durban's very own Ben Rodrigues in the studio today, and boy, oh boy, was it a show to be remembered.

Not only did the interview turn into an impromptu concert at the East Coast Radio staff canteen, but it was the perfect balance of what Rodrigues imagines for his upcoming South African tour. He got to bring his vision to life at the studio's canteen by immersing himself in an intimate performance for our East Coast Radio team.

Danny Guselli was chatting to Ben Rodrigues in the studio about his new single, 'Homesick,' and his upcoming limited-city tour across Mzansi when things took an interesting turn.

Listen to the interview below.