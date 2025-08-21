 Ben Rodrigues does surprise concert in the canteen at East Coast Radio
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Ben Rodrigues does surprise concert in the canteen at East Coast Radio

Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo

How lucky are we? Danny Guselli hosted a special impromptu concert in the canteen with Ben Rodrigues. 

Ben Rodrigues performing live at East Coast Radio sitting next to Danny Guselli
Supplied by East Coast Radio

Danny Guselli had the pleasure of hosting Durban's very own Ben Rodrigues in the studio today, and boy, oh boy, was it a show to be remembered. 

Not only did the interview turn into an impromptu concert at the East Coast Radio staff canteen, but it was the perfect balance of what Rodrigues imagines for his upcoming South African tour. He got to bring his vision to life at the studio's canteen by immersing himself in an intimate performance for our East Coast Radio team. 

Danny Guselli was chatting to Ben Rodrigues in the studio about his new single, 'Homesick,' and his upcoming limited-city tour across Mzansi when things took an interesting turn. 

Listen to the interview below. 

Read more: Durban's talented Ben Rodrigues releases new single 'Homesick'

Danny asked Ben if he had his guitar with him, and of course, he did. So, in no time, the team created a lunchtime concert in East Coast Radio's canteen. 

Read more: Africa stand up! Tyla, Wizkid release 'Dynamite' music video

Ben Rodrigues playing his guitar at East Coast Radio
Supplied by East Coast Radio

The office halls echoed with Ben Rodrigues's music, and it was just the sort of successful spectacle we enjoy creating at East Coast Radio House. 

The staff thoroughly enjoyed their surprise concert, which was the perfect end to a wonderfully inspiring interview. 

We would love to think Ben Rodrigues started his unofficial/official limited city tour at the East Coast Radio house, giving us and our listeners a private preview of what to expect when he does start his tour in September. 

Danny Guselli Podcast banner
Danny Guselli Podcast banner/Supplied

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

Image Supplied by East Coast Radio

For more from East Coast Radio

East Coast Radio Music Musician Artist

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.