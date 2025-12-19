Bakkie gets stuck on Baggies Beach on KZN South Coast

When a beach day goes sideways, and you end up revving for all the wrong reasons.

When a beach day goes sideways, and you end up revving for all the wrong reasons.

In an unusual situation, a motorist broke eThekwini bylaws and drove his 4x4 onto Baggies Beach, Warner's Beach, South Coast, KwaZulu-Natal.

The driver, with a Gauteng registration number, drove onto the beach earlier this week and ended up getting stuck in the sand close to the shore. The Southern African Legal Information Institute (SALII) clearly states: "No person may in any part of the beach area– (a) drive a motor-vehicle recklessly or dangerously or in such a manner as to endanger the safety of any person; (b) race a motor-vehicle, or drive a motor-vehicle at a speed in excess of the limit imposed by the Municipality in any part of the beach except during a bona fide emergency situation or if authorised to do so in terms of any law..." Watch the first part of the videos below, courtesy of TikTok.

Read more: Durban boosts child safety as families head to beaches for festive season

The motorist is reported to have entered the beach illegally and subsequently got stuck in the sand. In an effort to help the driver, the video shows how beachgoers came together to try to assist him out of the spinning frenzy, but their efforts were in vain. Eventually, a tractor was called in to tow the vehicle off the beach. Here's the first of two TikTok videos showing the tractor attempting to pull the bakkie out of the sand. Note that the bakkie has already sunk into much of the sand after several attempts to rev out of the soft sea sand.

Read more: Fun activities to do in KZN this festive season

In the second video, after a lot of rocking and revving, the tractor was able to pull the bakkie from the sand successfully.

This holiday, please note you are not allowed to drive onto the beach unless you have the authority to do so. Stay safe on the beaches this festive season.

Image Courtesy of TikTok