Are smartphones sabotaging photographers' careers?

The long and short answer for us is 'No'.

Today, as we celebrate the art of photography on World Photography Day, we consider whether the amateurish smartphone has somehow threatened the photography industry. A story that grabbed headlines late last year (2023) supported the sentiment that people should never underestimate the power of talent and, more specifically, question a creative's service bill. The story was about an Irish Senator, Micheál Carrigy who compared a professional photographer's job to that of taking snaps on a smartphone.

Carrigy's controversial statement ruffled more than a few feathers. It resulted from the public service broadcaster's (RTE) mission to find an on-set photographer for their popular TV series, Fair City. The television licence fee partly funds the broadcasting company, and the dispute was that the $63,000 (R1,120351,05) salary for the photographer was considered " overspending " by RTE. "The $63k-per-year photographer’s salary caused a national scandal. RTÉ is currently facing a financial funding crisis, and the photography job has been condemned as another example of public service broadcasters' “overspending.”

Carrigy compared a professional photographer’s job to taking pictures on a smartphone at the hearing. According to The Irish Times, Carrigy said that his assistant was able to take photos on his phone for free." (Peta Pixel)



I’ve asked my assistant to take a picture of me speaking here and I’ll show it to you in about two minutes’ time and it won’t cost anything to be able to do that. - Micheál Carrigy

Beta Bajgart, the Fair City photographer who held the on-set photography position then, had some issues with Carrigy's insinuation and total disregard for her profession. She posted on Instagram something addressing the Senator: "Bajgart says that a photographer’s work is “not just a matter of pressing a button on a smartphone.” "The photographer on RTÉ’s Fair City is an independent contractor who does not receive any benefits that you and your colleague are more familiar with, for example.

There is no pension, no paid holidays, and no sick leave,” she says, adding that the photographer must buy and update their own equipment and have their own transport." (Peta Pixel)



At the crux of it all, the Senator's complete disregard for the photography industry shows his lack of appreciation for the time and effort it takes to take the perfect shot. He wasn't just negligent to the photography industry but to all creatives. Moral of the story: Don't discount the talent of a professional. To the people who have an eye (or two) for great art through the lens, we appreciate you.

