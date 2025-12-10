Are Christmas cards still a thing?

Do people still make an effort to send out Christmas greeting cards anymore?

In an effort to learn more about the tradition of sending seasonal greeting cards, we asked our East Coast Radio Facebook family to participate in a poll. Christmas cards have had a longstanding tradition in many families, but perhaps they are more popular overseas. We have seen many families send out specially themed festive photo cards as a personalised greeting to their close friends and family during the holiday season, but is this still something people do?

Moreover, what do families do with these cards after the festivities have passed?

We asked our Facebook family to vote in our poll, and 81% said they have moved on from traditional greeting cards and send e-cards through WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

Twelve percent of them said they make homemade Christmas cards, and seven percent said that they still purchase store-bought festive cards. While the data is not conclusive, we can say with confidence that most families in KZN now use digital platforms to share their seasonal greetings. However, a recent article on the BBC website revealed that while Christmas card sales have decreased overall, they have picked up over the last few years. A post office owner, David Ward, from England, shared that he believed sales increased slightly due to the bespoke nature of some of the cards on sale. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the poll below.

Image Courtesy of iStock