Alcohol clampdown looms: Why new rules could change how South Africans drink and sell

Speaking during his 2025 State of the Nation Address, the president said government was moving ahead with several interventions, with additional measures expected to follow. The focus, he explained, is on reducing the social harm linked to alcohol abuse, including childhood development challenges, road deaths, violence and crime.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signalled a renewed and wide-ranging government push to curb alcohol consumption in South Africa, placing fresh scrutiny on consumers and businesses involved in the sector.

Why is alcohol abuse a government priority?

Ramaphosa highlighted that excessive alcohol use is a major contributor to child stunting, particularly when consumption occurs during pregnancy. He also linked alcohol abuse to high levels of road accidents, violent behaviour and criminal activity. Provincial governments were called on to tighten the regulation of alcohol as part of this response.

According to BusinessTech, the president outlined a number of specific interventions that could significantly affect how alcohol is produced, sold and consumed across the country.

What measures are being proposed to limit alcohol use?

Among the key steps mentioned were limiting the density of liquor outlets, restricting trading hours and ending the sale of alcohol in large containers. Government is also considering curbing consumption through minimum unit pricing, raising excise duties on alcohol and imposing stricter controls on alcohol advertising.

Ramaphosa noted that while some of these actions could be implemented relatively quickly, others would require consultation with stakeholders and may take longer to come into effect.

How could consumers and businesses be affected?

For consumers, the proposals may translate into higher prices, fewer points of sale and reduced access during certain hours. For businesses, particularly producers and retailers, the measures point to tighter compliance requirements and potential shifts in demand and operating models

What is happening with drinking and driving laws?

The renewed focus on alcohol also aligns with moves by other government departments. The Department of Transport has indicated its intention to reduce the legal blood alcohol limit for drivers to zero. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has called for a total ban on drinking and driving, with plans for implementation by the Easter holiday period. This proposal has been endorsed by the Portfolio Committee on Transport.

Why is this only happening now?

The proposals follow the release of road crash data for the 2025/26 festive season. While overall incidents declined by 5%, alcohol-related cases rose sharply. A total of 8,561 drivers tested positive for alcohol, representing a 144% increase compared to the same period the previous year. As a result, amendments to section 65 of the National Road Traffic Act are planned to enforce a zero-tolerance approach.

Are further restrictions on the table?

Beyond transport measures, political and lobby groups are also pushing for tougher controls. The EFF submitted a bill in September 2025 seeking a complete ban on alcohol advertising, while some groups are advocating for the legal drinking age to be raised to 21 or even 23.