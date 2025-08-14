Adult pacifiers, the new trend to reduce stress and anxiety

A fair share of trends have emerged from Asia, particularly China, that have confused people in the past, but this one has got to be the most outrageous.

A recent trend in China and South Korea has seen people buying adult pacifiers. Yes, the things parents buy for their babies have become the new trend with adults.

Pacifiers are said to soothe babies and provide comfort. Now, adults around China and the United States are buying them to help reduce their own stress and anxiety and even aid in a restful night's sleep.

People are spending between 10 yuan ($1.40/ R24.58) and 500 yuan ($70/ R1,228.91) on adult pacifiers.