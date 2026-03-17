Adriaan Wildschutt: First South African to win New York City Half-Marathon

Team SA Olympian Adriaan Wildschutt made history at the New York City Half-Marathon, becoming the first South African to win the race with a remarkable time of 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

Team SA Olympian Adriaan Wildschutt made history at the New York City Half-Marathon, becoming the first South African to win the race with a remarkable time of 59 minutes and 30 seconds.

In his debut at the New York City Half-Marathon, Team SA Olympian Adriaan Wildschutt made history, becoming the first South African to win the marathon. Wildschutt hit the tape at 59 min and 30 seconds. He shared that he wanted to keep pushing during the marathon, although he felt really good. “I could see I felt really good and I was like ‘at some point I’m going to get up the bridge and make a big surge down the hill.’ After the downhill, you get a hill again, so I wanted to keep pushing,” Wildschutt said after winning. Wildschutt kept himself within the pack for the first 10km, according to Team SA. Halfway through, he made the decision to move away, becoming the sole lead at 15km.

ALSO READ: Durban teen Khulekani Nxumalo chases Premier League dream

How did Wildschutt run his race? This opened an 11-second advantage over the United States of America’s Zouhair Talbi at 20km. SA’s Wildschutt maintained that advantage all the way to the tape at the finish line. “He had time to punch the air in delight and spread his arms wide as he entered the final 100m,” Team SA shared in a statement. What does this win mean for South African athletics? Wildschutt made his half-marathon debut in Valencia last year. He took 23 seconds of the national record made by Stephen Mokoka, with a time of 59 minutes and 13 seconds. Who is Adriaan Wildschutt Adriaan is a 27-year-old long-distance runner from Ceres, Western Cape. Adriaan and his older brother Nadeel attended Coastal Carolina University, USA. The duo were coached by legendary South African former world record holder Zola Pieterse (née Budd), reports HOKA North Arizona Elite.

ALSO READ: Durban teen Khulekani Nxumalo chases Premier League dream

South Africans are making waves abroad In other news about South Africans making their mark internationally, the mixed-age synchronised skating team secured a great finish. Team Illusion, through a plethora of obstacles, finished fourth in their division at the Riga Amber Cup - an annual figure skating and synchronised skating competition in Latvia. Reports state that the fourth-place finish on an international stage marked a significant achievement, given the hurdles the team faced in preparation. Team Illusion is made up of 13 skaters, all in different age groups. To read the full article, click here.

Image courtesy of Team SA