The 8 top ranked employers in South Africa

Three major South African banks have been ranked as the top employers in the country.

Forbes’ annual ranking of the World’s Best Employers has been released, and several South African companies appeared on the list, including three major banks - Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa which featured in the top spots, locally.

The Forbes' World's Best Employers list includes 900 companies globally. They partner with Statista, a market research firm that surveys over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries.

The process involves companies with more than 1,000 employees who are asked about their employers. Their ratings are based on their salary, career growth, company reputation, and work-life balance.