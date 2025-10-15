The 8 top ranked employers in South Africa
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Three major South African banks have been ranked as the top employers in the country.
Forbes’ annual ranking of the World’s Best Employers has been released, and several South African companies appeared on the list, including three major banks - Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa which featured in the top spots, locally.
The Forbes' World's Best Employers list includes 900 companies globally. They partner with Statista, a market research firm that surveys over 300,000 employees across more than 50 countries.
The process involves companies with more than 1,000 employees who are asked about their employers. Their ratings are based on their salary, career growth, company reputation, and work-life balance.
Thereafter, the responses are scored through a system. Microsoft earned the top spot globally, and Standard Bank was the top-ranked in South Africa, ranking 28 globally.
In 2021, five South African banks ranked amongst the top, including Capitec, TymeBank, Bidvest, Nedbank, and First National Bank (FNB).
Banks dominated in South Africa, with Standard Bank, Nedbank and Absa taking the top three spots. MTN ranked fourth locally and 166th globally.
SAPPI, the chemical and packaging company, is ranked fifth locally and 289th globally.
Check out who made the list below, courtesy of Business Tech.
If you had the chance to pick one of the top-ranked employers based on Forbes' list, which would you choose?
Image Courtesy of iStock
