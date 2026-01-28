8 things to give up in 2026 that will help you be more productive

Here are some things to stop doing in 2026 as you navigate through your work life.

We are almost at the end of January, and most people can admit that they have slipped back into their old patterns.

Well, it's not too late to switch lanes and learn to navigate the rest of 2026 with an open mind, a fresh perspective, and a farewell to some negative habits.

How can I be more productive in 2026?

1. Setting boundaries

Danny Guselli is practising this in 2026: being selective about what you say 'yes' to and not feeling bad about saying 'No' to requests, invitations, etc.

Learn how to say yes to things that align with your goals, your spirit, and make you feel uplifted and positive. Far too often, saying yes to things that drain you leads to burnout.

2. Plan ahead

All the greats have been doing this for decades, and it proves successful. Plan out your day. Navigating a day without a plan in place leads to unproductivity.

This doesn't just mean planning your workday; planning your year also helps you achieve your annual goals, whether they are personal, work-based, or family-oriented.