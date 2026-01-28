8 Things to give up in 2026 that will help you be more productive
Updated | By Udesha Moodley-Judhoo
Here are some things to stop doing in 2026 as you navigate through your work life.
We are almost at the end of January, and most people can admit that they have slipped back into their old patterns.
Well, it's not too late to switch lanes and learn to navigate the rest of 2026 with an open mind, a fresh perspective, and a farewell to some negative habits.
How can I be more productive in 2026?
1. Setting boundaries
Danny Guselli is practising this in 2026: being selective about what you say 'yes' to and not feeling bad about saying 'No' to requests, invitations, etc.
Learn how to say yes to things that align with your goals, your spirit, and make you feel uplifted and positive. Far too often, saying yes to things that drain you leads to burnout.
2. Plan ahead
All the greats have been doing this for decades, and it proves successful. Plan out your day. Navigating a day without a plan in place leads to unproductivity.
This doesn't just mean planning your workday; planning your year also helps you achieve your annual goals, whether they are personal, work-based, or family-oriented.
3. Digital freedom
Move away from checking your phone or digital devices for everything. Set aside time for screentime and respect that you don't always need to check your phone.
This ties in with setting boundaries - checking your phone, whether that involves scrolling through social media, checking emails or replying to messages, be mindful of your time using digital devices.
4. Take a break
Far too often, people get stuck at their desks for longer than they are supposed to. For every hour you spend sitting, spend 5 minutes walking around, whether that means practising a breathing exercise, closing your eyes for a few minutes in silence, a coffee or tea break or just a short walk around the office.
5. Be intentional with your tasks
Stop multitasking. If this works for you, then continue; but many people feel pressured to complete many different projects at once, and this can sometimes lead to a stressful environment.
Instead of trying to live up to the expectation of doing many things in one go, work on one task at a time and complete it properly.
6. Don't be so hard on yourself
Learning to celebrate the wins of your day rather than the things you didn't get done can help you feel more productive, not to mention reduce stress.
This ties in with planning out your day. Don't overplan. Set achievable, reasonable goals for the day.
7. Use technology to your advantage
Don't overcomplicate your life with too many apps or tools. Stick to what helps you stay efficient. If using Google Calendar to schedule out your day works better for you, then stick with it. If having an exercise app helps you stick to your exercise regimen, then do it. Always ask yourself, 'What makes me feel good?'
8. Comparison is a killer
Don't move through your life, whether work or personal, comparing yourself to someone who seems to have it all figured out. Think about that saying, "Flowers don't compare themselves, they just bloom at their own pace."
So many people compare their journeys with others and end up feeling less than. Each person is unique and has their own blueprint to life; embrace yours.
Danny Guselli asked listeners to share habits they are dropping, starting and keeping as they navigate 2026.
Listen to what they had to say below.
