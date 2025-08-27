8 foods you shouldn't be cooking in your Air fryer

While the air fryer may be the 'it' item that has lasted many seasons, you don't have to use it to cook everything...

While the air fryer may be the 'it' item that has lasted many seasons, you don't have to use it to cook everything...

The air fryer revolution came in hard and took over kitchens around the country in a big way. It was marketed as the next big thing since sliced bread, and people fell head over heels. The main reason - convenience. The working class will agree that coming home after a long day at work to cook isn't always the best welcoming gift. People are searching for quick, easy, on-the-go meals that they can trust an air fryer to cook. While not everyone wants to be the next Kamini Pather, trusting an air fryer to do it all isn't as hyped up as one might think.

It seems the 'all-seeing' cooking appliance cannot do it all... While some content creators will have you believe you can do anything and everything with an air fryer, there are some limitations. 1. Popcorn Popping your kernels inside an air fryer is not recommended. Besides the damage that might come from a popcorn seed making its way into the heating element, a fire hazard, the heat generated inside an air fryer isn't enough to get the seed to pop. 2. Grains You should stick to your stovetop or look into a pressure cooker for this food. Rice, pasta and other grains like beans and dhal need water, which an air fryer cannot accommodate. 3. Toast While you could get a nice crispiness to your toasted cheese sandwich, adding single slices of bread to your air fryer won't get you the desired 'toast' effect. The bread may levitate during cooking time and even turn crumbly and dry. 4. Whole or significant cuts of meat Some have defied the odds and depending on the size of your air fryer, you might be able to, but cooking large cuts of meat, like a whole chicken, leg of lamb or beef roasts might not lead to the desired results.

5. Leafy greens If you thought you could get a healthy version of a chip by adding your leafy greens into the air fryer, sorry to disappoint. Adding loose leafy vegetables to your air fryer blows them around and may cause them to stick to the element. 6. Battered foods If you attempt to add freshly battered fish to your air fryer, you will end up with uncooked, mushy fish that doesn't look appealing and causes your kitchen to get smoky. However, you could use the batter as a catalyst for things like breadcrumbs, panko, or cornflake crumbs. 7. Baking Many people use an air fryer to bake a cake on social media. But the reality is that the air fryer might leave your cupcakes, muffins, or cakes half-cooked and yearning for more. 8. Greasy food The premise is that the grid on the basket of an air fryer helps remove the excess fat from your greasy food. But, while the fat may be dripping off, it can also be hazardous in creating smoke and possibly a fire. Plus, it can also cause damage to the element.

Image Courtesy of iStock