7 steps to getting yourself job ready for 2026

The New Year is the perfect time to take stock of your life and elevate your career.

Many people returned to work today, and for those who are trying to forge new paths in 2026, we have some valuable tips from the Head of Brand at Pnet for you. Michelle Dobson, Pnet's Head of Brand, has put together seven tips on how to get yourself job-ready this New Year. While it's common for many people to express a desire to shift gears, it can be a daunting position to be in. A path less travelled because they don't know how to navigate their way toward a new job. Dobson said, "If you want to take your career to a new level, January is an ideal time to plan a job search. It gives you a few weeks to prepare for February, when the recruitment cycle typically begins to intensify." How do I get myself job ready for 2026?

1. Set your direction for the year All the greats have said it: if you know you want to make a change, then plan for it. Dobson said, "Think about your goals and what it will take to achieve them. What roles, industries and companies excite you? Are there any concrete steps you can take to make yourself stand out in the job market? This will help you to draw up a plan for changing jobs." 2. Do your research Once you identify what you want, you can then explore the job market. Look at what employers are looking for, the skills in demand in the industry, and which companies are growing and hiring. "Speak to people in your network to find out about the trends they are seeing. This will help you focus your job search on the best opportunities," says Dobson. 3. Polish your CV Your CV is your strongest marketing tool. "It showcases your skills, qualifications and experience to a prospective employer", said Dobson. Making sure you highlight your strengths and achievements in a concise, clear and relevant way can help get you noticed. Ensure there are no spelling or grammar errors - ask someone to help you edit and proofread it to make sure it’s perfect.

Keep it short, so that a recruiter can easily identify your skills and achievements. Once you have the interview, you can elaborate further.

Tweak your CV for each job application by highlighting skills and accomplishments based on the relevant job you are applying for.

Save your CV as a PDF file with standard section headings and simple formatting to make it easy for humans and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) to read.

4. Review and revamp your online presence Are you happy with all the things that you have shared online? Google yourself and see what comes up, because rest assured, recruiters and companies are doing so when they receive your applications. Dobson advises that you take some time to "update photos and personal profiles where relevant to highlight your career goals and ensure that your social media profiles, job platform profiles and websites portray you in the best light." It pays to adjust your privacy settings on your personal social media accounts. 5. Upskill Learning something new in your field can help you up your game in the job market and also reignite your passion for your work.

Sharpening job-relevant skills through short courses, webinars or certifications can also make your CV stronger. If you don’t have the money to spend on formal training courses, look for free resources such as online tutorials, podcasts, open university courses, or industry webinars. Volunteering for new projects at work or joining a professional community can also help you gain hands-on experience. - Michelle Dobson

6. Expand your network Networking is one of the most undervalued ways of getting yourself job-ready. Attend industry events, visit online communities, and/or reconnect with former colleagues for valuable advice. Let your contacts know you are open to new opportunities. By focusing on your networking, you not only equip yourself with industry trends and developments but you also build relationships, which Dobson says can "lead to mentorship, collaboration, or job opportunities." 7. Focus on your mindset Dobson acknowledges that job searching can be stressful and advises maintaining a positive mindset and being consistent with self-care. She said, "Set small, achievable goals each week, such as updating your CV, applying for a set number of jobs or reaching out to contacts. Celebrate these small wins to reinforce progress and keep your motivation high."

You have the power to shape your career and secure the workplace opportunities, growth, and compensation you deserve, and the new year can mark a fresh start for your career. - Michelle Dobson

Image Courtesy of iStock