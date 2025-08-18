5 tips from a recruiter that will get you noticed in the job market

Recruiter, businesswoman, coach, trainer and HR consultant, Kalayvani Verappen shares some insight into what gets you noticed in the job market these days...

Recruiter, businesswoman, coach, trainer and HR consultant, Kalayvani Verappen shares some insight into what gets you noticed in the job market these days...

While unemployment is rife and leaving many desperate South Africans feeling frustrated, many jobs still await the right candidates. Just like technology, the job market has evolved over the years; what worked 10 years ago may be outdated today. Therefore, jobseekers must adapt their approach to the market. It is challenging to compete against people with more experience and better CVs. According to Kalayvani Verappan, a recruiter, HR consultant, coach, trainer, entrepreneur and founder of Arivu Recruitment and Consulting: "The best way to deal with it is to apply strategy, clarity, and consistency."

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed in a competitive market. But remember: you only need one “yes.” And the more prepared, polished, and proactive you are, the more that “yes” comes within reach. - Kalayvani Verappan

Verappan shared five tips that are working right now in the job sphere. 1. Tailor your CV To stand out, you must customise your CV and cover letter for each role. No longer will one stock standard CV or cover letter do. A great way to get noticed is to use keywords from the job spec and speak directly to what the company needs. 2. Strengthen your LinkedIn game It's important to remember that your LinkedIn profile is the first impression between you and a potential new employer. Verappan says: "Make sure your headline, summary, and experience showcase your value, not just your job titles." 3. Network purposefully You never know what doors may open until you try, so contact former colleagues, join relevant groups, and attend virtual events. Hidden opportunities often come from who you know, not just where you apply. Many companies are moving to incentivise referrals and recommendations from their staff. For example, a friend of yours could recommend you for a role.

4. Stay active, engaged and visible online Comment on industry posts, share your insights, and engage meaningfully. You never know who’s watching, hiring managers included. This is a great one. So often, job candidates think that looking for a job is a secluded affair; it is very much holistic and requires some effort. Remember to scan your private social media profiles as well. Hiring managers scroll online to get a good feel for you as a potential interviewee. 5. Practice your pitch Be ready to answer “Tell me about yourself” with confidence. Don't be so focused on getting the interview that you forget to refine your answers and prepare to approach your interviewer. Focus on who you are, what you bring, and what you're looking for in 60 seconds or less. Practice in front of the mirror or record yourself. This is a great way to refine your pitch. Kalayvani Verappen chatted with Danny Guselli on the show about exit interviews and whether they are still in business. Listen to the chat below.

