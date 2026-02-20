5 Reasons why Durbanites are built different

Those who get it, get it, those who don't... shame.

There's something special about Durban that makes it different - the people, the food and the vibes. Just last month, Time Out ranked Durban among the world's top travel destinations of 2026. It was named alongside places such as Hamburg (Germany), Mendoza (Argentina), Algodões (Bahia, Brazil) and Rottnest Island (Australia). In 2016, CNN declared Durban one of the world's 23 best cities for street food. It's not a one-size-fits-all, as everyone has their own unique experience and upbringing, but here are five reasons why Durbanites are built different(ly).

1. We have the best accent

With 12 official languages, including SASL, South Africa is home to dozens of accents. However, there is no denying that the Durban accent is special. Like how, for some reason, many people cannot pronounce the word "ask", and instead say "arks". It's just a Durban thing. You get Noah's Ark and Durban's Arks, but at the end of the day, the day must end.

Durban's unique accent is thanks to its diverse heritage, which includes Zulu, Indian and British influences. Every community in Durban has its own accent - different but the same.

2. We speak the Queen's English but with a sho’t left (or two)

Durbanites mostly speak Zulu, English and 'n bietjie Afrikaans, and by a little we mean: Die hond blaf.

Die kat sit. Durban and Afrikaans are not in the same WhatsApp group, and that's okay, because we still pass the subject with flying colours. In the "40% pass mark" we trust. We speak the Queen's English in the workplace, but we also speak the Queen's English with a sho’t left in Wentworth, Newlands East, Mariannridge, Phoenix, Chatsworth, KwaMashu, and Umlazi (Askies, just like we cannot catch all the Pokémon, we can't mention the whole of Durban). Here is just a taste of what you can expect from Durban slang:



Mindrel: Soda, cold drink, soft drink

Pozie: House

Smaak: Like

Aweh/Awe: Hello

Lukka: Nice, goodbye (2-in-1 combo)

Skop: Kick, hit, smack

Laaitie/Lytie: small boy

Crown: Money/cash

bruh/bra: Guys, friends, people in general

Ouens: Friends

Skraal: hungy

Shot: Thanks

Choon: Talk

Ballie: Your old man

Kerels: Policemen

Stekkie/Cherrie: Girlfriend

Vrou: Wife

Vy: Let's go

Swak: Broke Petition to make 'Durban English' the 13th official language of SA. Listen to T.R.O.'s 'Hey Ouens' for more tips, but basically, what he said...

3. We are only built for summer weather

We live in the warmest city in South Africa, which is why we put on our jerseys when we see just one dark cloud forming. There is nothing Durbanites love more than the weather report. We need to know what degree of sunshine we can expect before leaving the house. Thankfully, it's basically summer year-round for Durbanites. And that's why reason #4 makes so much sense.

4. We are the chillest people in all of Mzansi

Some people say Durban is slower than Johannesburg and Cape Town, and that's how we like it. When you live in a vacation town, you can't be anything but chill. Durbanites are also the friendliest people in South Africa, except when "the system is offline". Otherwise, they greet you with a smile, offer you directions when you are lost and call anyone older than them "aunty" and "uncle".

5. 'Warrapen Keegan’ lives rent-free in our minds

There are just some things that only Durbanites get. Like... What really happened to Keegan during that crazy fight in 2016? (Sadly, Keegan passed away a few years after the viral social media moment.)

Why do some people not add potatoes to their curry?

Why do people from Joburg wear slops and shorts when dark clouds are forming?

Disclaimer: This story was written by a Durbanite, and before you write a think piece about it, ask yourself: Can you pronounce ask? If you can, well done. If you can't, "Hey, ouens. Watkind?"