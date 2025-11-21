3 things you should never say when starting an email

What seems like a simple, daily task carries a lot more weight in the world of business than many may realise.

For many people, the smallest shift in how they write an email can be somewhat daunting.

It's time to step out of your email comfort zone and ditch the 'I hope you are well' introduction.

Sarthak Ahuja, an investment banker, business educator and author, says there are three phrases that you should "absolutely eliminate" from your emails if you want to command respect in the workplace.

"If you want people to respect you at the workplace, there are three phrases that you absolutely have to eliminate from how you talk and write emails. This holds true for everyone, and even better when the company leadership uses such communication," he shares on LinkedIn.

Ahuja says instead of saying, 'I hope you are well', say: 'Hi, Danny, I am reaching out about...'



"It shows you are straight to the point and respectful of people’s time," he says.

The second thing he advises against is saying: 'Just following up on...'

According to Ahuja, this phrase takes away power and silences you in the negotiation. It makes you appear as if you are a weak contender.

Instead, replace this with: “Have you had the time to review..."