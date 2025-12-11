3 self-defense moves to remember if you are ever attacked

Here are three self-defence moves you should know to protect yourself.

Yesterday marked the last day of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, and we have identified three self-defence moves that you should know. In an effort to help woman bring out their inner warriors, we have found three key moves that are recommended if someone ever tries to attack you from behind.



Check out the first one below from Instagram, which shows a woman interlacing her foot around her attacker's ankle. This helped her to ground herself and then pull him down to the ground.

The second tactic is when someone grabs you around your neck. A trained Jiu-Jitsu black belt shared an interesting defence technique. Check it out below, courtesy of TikTok.

This one also shows an attack with a choke hold, but with a different technique. One of the things that is consistent with attacks from behind is that the victims have to pull their weight down and tilt their heads so that they don't lose consciousness. Watch the video from TikTok below.

Image Courtesy of iStock