2026 Winter Olympics: Everything South Africans need to know

Italy takes centre stage as the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, bringing elite winter sport, iconic venues and global attention.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark a major moment for international sport as Italy hosts the Games across a wide stretch of its northern regions. Officially known as Milan-Cortina 2026, this edition will be the 25th Winter Olympics and is set to feature thousands of athletes, dozens of events and a structure unlike any previous Winter Games. With competition spread across multiple cities and mountain regions, the Games aim to combine urban centres with traditional alpine venues, reflecting both Italy’s sporting heritage and modern infrastructure. When does the 2026 Winter Olympics take place? The Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, 6 February 2026. While the opening ceremony marks the formal start, competition begins earlier in the week. Qualifying rounds are scheduled to start on Wednesday, 4 February, with the first Olympic medals awarded on Saturday, 7 February. The Games will run for a total of 19 days. The closing ceremony is scheduled for 22 February and will take place at the Verona Olympic Arena, bringing the Winter Olympics to a close before the focus shifts to the Paralympic Games.

Where will the opening ceremony be held? The opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be held across multiple locations for the first time in Olympic history. The main event will be staged at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, an 80,000-seat venue best known as the home of football clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. In addition to Milan, opening celebrations will also take place in Predazzo, Livigno and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Athletes will parade in the areas where their respective competitions are being held, linking the ceremony directly to the sporting venues. According to Al Jazeera, around 60,000 spectators are expected to attend the opening ceremony, which will feature performances by Italian and international artists, including American pop star Mariah Carey. Which cities and regions are hosting the Games? The Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics will be staged across two primary hubs: Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. Milan is Italy’s second-most populous city and a major economic centre, while Cortina is a well-known winter resort located in the Dolomites mountain range in the Alps. Beyond these two locations, events will be spread across several other areas in northern Italy, making Milan-Cortina 2026 the most geographically dispersed Winter Olympics to date. The Games are organised into four main clusters. The Milan cluster will host indoor and urban events. The Valtellina cluster includes Bormio, Valdisotto and Livigno, areas known for alpine skiing. The Cortina cluster also incorporates Anterselva or Antholz, while Val di Fiemme covers Predazzo and Tesero. Verona will play a ceremonial role, hosting the Winter Olympics closing ceremony and later the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games on 6 March. How many athletes and events are involved? Approximately 3,500 athletes are expected to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics. They will take part in 116 events across 16 disciplines, making this one of the largest Winter Games in terms of participation and programme size. Competition will be held across eight sports, with disciplines ranging from traditional alpine events to newer additions. The scale of the Games reflects continued growth in winter sport and increased global participation. What sports and disciplines are included? The 2026 Winter Olympics will feature the following disciplines: Alpine skiing

Biathlon

Bobsleigh

Cross-country skiing

Curling

Figure skating

Freestyle skiing

Ice hockey

Luge

Nordic combined

Short track speed skating

Skeleton

Ski jumping

Ski mountaineering

Snowboard

Speed skating These events cover both individual and team competitions and will take place across indoor arenas, outdoor rinks and mountain venues.

Are there any new sports at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Ski mountaineering, commonly known as skimo, will make its Olympic debut at Milan-Cortina 2026. The sport will include sprint events for men and women, as well as a mixed relay. Its inclusion reflects the growing popularity of endurance-based alpine disciplines and adds a new competitive format to the Winter Olympic programme. Which events attract the most attention? Among the most closely followed events at the Winter Olympics are alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, figure skating, ski jumping and ice hockey. These disciplines traditionally draw large audiences and significant media coverage. Freestyle snowboarding events such as Slopestyle, Big Air and Halfpipe are also particularly popular, especially among younger viewers. These competitions feature high-profile athletes and focus on technical skill and aerial performance. Which countries are expected to dominate the medal table? Norway is widely expected to be one of the strongest nations at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The country topped the medal table at both the 2018 PyeongChang Games with 39 medals and the 2022 Beijing Games with 37. Other nations likely to challenge for top positions include the United States, China, Germany and Canada, all of which have strong winter sport programmes and depth across multiple disciplines. How can South Africans watch the 2026 Winter Olympics? The Winter Olympics will be shown on SuperSport channels in South Africa, particularly on the Variety channels 1 to 4 and SuperSport Action. These channels are available to DStv subscribers and will include live coverage of competitions throughout the Games. Historically, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has held free‑to‑air rights to Olympic broadcasts, including Winter Games, which means there may be free television coverage or highlights available on SABC channels or the SABC streaming service. It’s advisable to check local broadcasting schedules closer to the event, as Olympic broadcast rights sometimes include free‑to‑air options or additional digital access depending on agreements in place at the time.

Image courtesy of 2026 Winter Olympics@milanocortina26 / X (formerly Twitter)