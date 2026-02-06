16-year-old swimmer takes on Midmar Mile challenge to raise funds for cancer support

Tana has committed to the demanding swim as part of a fundraising effort aimed at supporting people affected by cancer. She set herself a target of raising R10,000 for CANSA, dedicating every stroke to those who face daily battles far greater than her own in the water. She has described the challenge as physically and mentally taxing, but one she is determined to complete for a cause close to her heart.

The endurance swim sees participants cover a total of eight miles (12km) across two days, with Tana swimming four miles (6km) each day in the iconic Midmar Dam. Her motivation is deeply personal, as she uses the challenge to raise funds for The Cancer Association of South Africa.

Over the next two days, 16-year-old Tana Sinclair is pushing herself physically and mentally as she takes part in the 8 Mile Midmar Charity Challenge.

How has the community responded to her effort?

The response to Tana’s challenge has been overwhelmingly positive. With strong backing from her local community and the Kingswood College family, she has already exceeded her original fundraising goal. Kingswood College showed its support by dedicating a school civvies day to her cause, helping to boost donations. By the time she entered the water for the challenge, more than R11,400 had already been raised, reports Good Things Guy.

What makes Tana suited to such a demanding challenge?

Despite her young age, Tana is no stranger to endurance sport or community service. She is an avid sportswoman who enjoys cricket and spends much of her time in the pool. Her relationship with the Midmar Mile began early, as she completed her first swim at just nine years old. Since then, she has taken part in the event 14 times, steadily building experience and resilience in open water swimming.

What other causes has she supported through swimming?

Tana’s commitment to using sport for good did not begin this year. In the previous Midmar Mile, she challenged herself to swim five miles (8km) in support of the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation as well as the Hammersdale Early Learning Centre. These efforts reflect a consistent desire to use her abilities to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Why is this year’s challenge particularly significant?

This year, Tana is among a select group of 39 elite swimmers taking on the full eight-mile charity challenge. Completing the distance places her in a small field of participants prepared to test their limits in order to make a meaningful impact. Her efforts contribute directly to CANSA’s work in supporting those affected by cancer across South Africa.

What does Tana’s swim represent?

Beyond the physical achievement, Tana Sinclair’s Midmar Mile challenge stands as a reminder of the power of determination, compassion and community support. At just 16, she is showing how commitment to a cause can translate into real-world impact, turning time in the water into hope for those who need it most.