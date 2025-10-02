10 affordable self-care ideas to boost your mental health

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and with the end-of-year burnout on the rise, we have some affordable self-care ideas to share with you.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and with many people experiencing end-of-year burnout, it's essential to take a moment to pause and refocus on your priorities. While many people might believe that self-care is expensive, which it can be, there are many practical ways to take care of your mental and physical wellbeing. Although these two are distinct in many ways, they are also interconnected. When you feel physically stressed, it impacts your mental state of health, and vice versa. Many people don't know how to practice self-care in their daily lives because they believe it requires money or external assistance. However, it is possible, and you can improve your mood, reduce stress and nurture your mental health with simple ideas. We have compiled a list of 10 affordable and easy-to-implement actions that you can take to support Mental Health Awareness Month. Think of these as your free mental health self-care plan.

1. Home spa experience Don't discount what a warm bath, a few drops of essential oils, candles and some soothing music can do for your mood. Not only do the essential oils and warm water help ease your muscles, but they also have calming properties. You could also take it further and add a facemask or body scrub. There's something special about taking care of your body that helps bring a sense of peace. 2. Take a break from your digital devices Did you know that South Africans spend more time on their digital devices than any other country? The overconsumption of screen time adds to a negative state of mental health. Therefore, reducing the time we spend on our devices is a great way to alleviate stress and anxiety. If you cannot imagine your life without your phone, then start small. Challenge yourself to avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning or stop using your digital devices one hour before bedtime. 3. Journal or voice record Sometimes, writing down your thoughts or feelings can help you alleviate the stress in your mind. This can also aid in helping you through a tough time, making a decision or understanding your feelings about something. Call it a brain dump. However, if you're not into writing, you can choose to voice-record your thoughts. Try it for a week and notice how you feel. 4. Breathing or Yoga Yoga is known for its healing abilities, and you can try it for free. There are hundreds, if not thousands, of YouTube Yoga videos online. If you're not keen on doing a beginner's yoga tutorial, try practising some light breathing exercises instead. Social media is an abundant source of breathing tutorials. Check out this breathing exercise video from YouTube.

5. Get some fresh air Sometimes, when you're feeling stressed and out of control, the best thing to do is to take a walk. The fresh air and the sounds of nature can be soothing and stress-relieving. Durban has numerous options like the Durban Botanical Gardens, the Umhlanga Lagoon Nature Reserve, the Beach Mangroves, the Japanese Gardens, and the promenade. 6. Do something creative Colouring books remain a craze for many adults, who use them to practice mindfulness. There's doodling, painting, knitting, crocheting, and macramé making. Just making something with your hands can be weight-lifting for your mind. There's also a sense of accomplishment that comes from making something yourself and seeing how it turns out. 7. Spend some time alone Sometimes, the hustle and bustle of life, family, work, friends, and the endless 'to-do' list can add to your stress and anxiety. Practising solitude can be healing and an excellent way to relax. 8. Find a hobby Find something that you enjoy doing and do more of it. Whether that's fishing, drawing, sewing, or meeting with a group of like-minded individuals, do something that fills your soul. 9. Exercise Engaging in some form of exercise can be an instant stress reliever and is great for your mental health. Whether that's walking, running, doing a HIIT workout, Pilates, or playing catch with your kids, exercise helps your body, which in turn can help your mind. 10. Do something for someone else Volunteering or just helping someone else can help shift your mental focus. When you choose to think about someone else, you realign your anxiety. Being helpful to others can help you feel more at peace. We hope you've found these affordable mental health ideas helpful. Try them out this Mental Health Awareness Month.

Image Courtesy of iStock