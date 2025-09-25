Yovani Naidoo performs live with Carol Ofori this Heritage Month

With Heritage Day still on our minds and hearts, Carol Ofori speaks to talented South African musician and vocalist, Yovani Naidoo.

Naidoo joins Carol in the studio today as part of our commitment to celebrate local musicians and music forms this Heritage Month.

During the month, we saw Dries Laas representing the Afrikaans side of our South African heritage. Before that, Qadasi and Maqhinga shared their passion for traditional Maskandi music.

Naidoo is a South Indian vocalist and musician who has earned a name in the SA music scene. She holds an honours degree in biological science from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and works full-time as an environmental scientist.

She has been trained in Eastern and Western music and performs in Tamil, Telugu, English, Kannada, and Hindi. Naidoo was awarded a music scholarship at Northlands Girls’ High School, where she learned to read and write music.

Her passion for music is evident in her every movement and lyric. Watch her singing below, courtesy of Facebook.