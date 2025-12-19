Your ultimate road trip guide when travelling with young kids

As you prepare for the holidays, we know that the thought of travelling with kids can be daunting. We've got you covered with the ultimate road trip guide.

This guide covers everything you need to consider before embarking on your trip.

Before packing and leaving for your trip, think about the following things.

1. Road trip snacks

Think of non-perishables. If you are packing perishables, then also include a cooler box with ice bricks or ice. Also, plan to eat these according to the time you prepared them; don't leave them for too long, as they may not be safe to consume.

Pack anything that might go off if you leave it at home, like leftovers, salads and fruits.

Include chips, sandwiches, egg muffins, popcorn, granola bars, pretzels, dried fruits and nuts and biltong.

Remember to think about how your children respond to fibre-rich foods, you're travelling and don't have access to a toilet.

2. Activities for the kids during your road trip