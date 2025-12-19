Your ultimate road trip guide when travelling with young kids
As you prepare for the holidays, we know that the thought of travelling with kids can be daunting. We've got you covered with the ultimate road trip guide.
This guide covers everything you need to consider before embarking on your trip.
Before packing and leaving for your trip, think about the following things.
1. Road trip snacks
- Think of non-perishables. If you are packing perishables, then also include a cooler box with ice bricks or ice. Also, plan to eat these according to the time you prepared them; don't leave them for too long, as they may not be safe to consume.
- Pack anything that might go off if you leave it at home, like leftovers, salads and fruits.
- Include chips, sandwiches, egg muffins, popcorn, granola bars, pretzels, dried fruits and nuts and biltong.
- Remember to think about how your children respond to fibre-rich foods, you're travelling and don't have access to a toilet.
2. Activities for the kids during your road trip
- Consider activities that will keep your kids engaged for lengthy periods, such as road trip games, an Etch-A-Sketch pad, a reusable LCD writing tablet, and a busy book.
- Think about carrying a laptop stand so that the kids feel more comfortable when writing.
3. Safety
Remember to follow the travel safety regulations:
- Child car seat according to age, car seat belt adjustor.
- Check your tyre pressure, fluids, and brakes.
- Your tyre pressure should be in accordance with the weight you are carrying.
- Check your spare tyre and ensure you have a wheel spanner, emergency triangle, and tyre repair kit.
- Emergency kit (first aid) and water, maps, power bank and emergency power supply, flashlight, toiletries.
- Take rest stops and split the driving with a licensed driver.
- Travel pillows and blankets or covers for the kids if they sleep during the drive.
4. Packing
- Pack for different weather - swimwear and a few options for rainy or cold weather.
- Organise your family's packing by using a separate bag for each member.
- Rolling clothes helps you utilise your space evenly.
- Organise your clothes and accessories according to day and night.
- Keep an overnighter for the family for emergencies or if you end up staying over during your road trip.
5. Healthcare
- If you have any chronic conditions, pack enough medication to last you the duration of your trip.
- Carry standard emergency medication such as something for cough, pain and fever, upset stomach, earache, and vitamins.
- If your family has any special medication, make sure you have their scripts filled well before you leave on the trip.
Things to note when travelling this holiday:
- Think about your family's comfort.
- Carrying cash or a card for toll plazas and eateries.
- Petrol stations - research these before you head off on your trip and work on fueling up before leaving. Remember, the more inland you go, the higher the price of fuel.
- Travelling times, try to keep your travel times early in the day; the later you leave, the busier the roads. Also, it's safer to travel during daylight.
